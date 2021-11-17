Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Local Interest
Avoid Late Fee When Renewing Your Commercial Pesticide Applicator License

Avoid Late Fee When Renewing Your Commercial Pesticide Applicator License

By Antigo Times
November 17, 2021
153
0

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding individuals with a commercial pesticide applicator license expiring on December 31, 2021, that they must have their certification done prior to renewing their license. An $8 late fee applies for any license renewal received after its expiration. DATCP has notified 8,900 commercial pesticide applicators that their license will expire at the end of this year.

“We encourage all commercial pesticide applicators to get their certification done now if their license is expiring on December 31,” said Robby Personette, DATCP’s agrichemical programs section manager. “There are multiple options for completing certification, and DATCP will not be extending certifications.”

Individuals who need to complete their certification can take the exam either on paper or online, and must schedule the exam in advance. Those who pass the exam receive a five-year certification.

DATCP is expecting an influx of individuals taking the commercial pesticide applicator certification exam as a result of license extensions that were made due to the pandemic. These extensions no longer stand and DATCP can only issue a pesticide applicator license if an individual’s certification credential(s) are current.

Learn more about DATCP’s pesticide certification and licensing. If you have questions, contact DATCP’s Pesticide Program by email at datcppesticideinfo@wisconsin.gov, or call (608) 224-4548. 

Previous Article

Office of Children’s Mental Health Focuses on ...

Next Article

DHS Urges Wisconsinites to Celebrate the Holidays ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.