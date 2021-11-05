City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for 11-10-21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS CITY HALL,

700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 6:00 PM

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

1. Approval of the Minutes from the October 13, 2021 Common Council and Committee of the Whole Meetings

PUBLIC HEARING

1. Public Hearing will be held to discuss Redistricting to establish Ward and Aldermanic District Boundaries of the City of Antigo in Conjunction with the 2020 Census at which time all interested parties will be given the opportunity to address Council

2. Public Hearing will be held to discuss the proposed 2022 City of Antigo Budget at which time all interested parties will be given the opportunity to address Council

3. Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment Application for 1225 Sunset Drive to Classify Property as I-2, General Industrial District Instead of R-1, Single Family Residential District to Allow for Construction of Storage Units

4. Public Hearing to Inform the Public of the Progress on the Fifth Avenue Reconstruction Project (Lincoln Street to Western Avenue) and to Request Citizen Input on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Facilities Program, which has Partially Funded the Project. Discussion Items will Include the Development of Needs, Review of Proposed Activities and the Review of the Program Performance.

CITIZEN COMMENT

Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.

1. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings

2. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

95-21 Emergency Maintenance Repairs to Final Clarifier & Raw Sewage Pump at the Waste Water Treatment Plant as Recommended by Infrastructure Alternatives, Inc.

96-21 Resolution of Support to the Langlade County Economic Development Corporation for a Wisconsin Department of Administration Tourism Capital Grant under the American Rescue Plan Act for Parking Lot Expansion at the New Welcome Center

97-21 Accept the Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the Amount of $32,620 with a $1,631 Local Match

98-21 Add an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Level to the Fire Department Pay Scale

99-21 Submittal of a Neighborhood Investment Program Grant Application through the Wisconsin Department of Administration for a Lake Park Complex Pavilion, ADA Playground & Campground Facility Improvement Project

100-21 POC Pay Matrix

101-21 2022-2023 Fuel Bid from Wagner Oil Company with a $0.16 Per Gallon Discount

102-21 Budget Transfer from Severance Reserve to Department Operating Budgets for Two Retiring Employees’ Severance Payouts

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Appointment of Dawn Banczak and Lindsey Cornelius to Park, Recreation and Cemetery Commission to Fill Two Vacant Positions

2. Department Manager Reports

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTIONS

103-21 Establish Ward Boundaries Based on the Population Numbers from the 2020 Census

104-21 Accept Donations and Conduct a Raffle with Proceeds to Benefit the Fire Department Cadet Program

105-21 2022 Budget Adoption including the Enterprise Funds

106-21 Dental Insurance Renewal Premiums for 2022 Along with Approving Delta Dental as the Third-Party Administrator

107-21 Health Insurance Rates for the 2022 Renewal Along with Approving Aspirus Health Plan as the Third-Party Administrator, American Fidelity as the Stop Loss Carrier, and Navitus as the Pharmacy Benefit Manager

ORDINANCES

1330B An Ordinance Adopting Changes to the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo to Redistrict the Boundaries of Aldermanic Districts.

1331B An Ordinance Amending Section No. 1095B of the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo so as to Classify the Property at 1225 Sunset Drive in the City of Antigo as I-2, General Industrial District.

1332B Ordinance Amending Section No. 1095B of the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo so as to Classify Property at 1225 Sunset Drive as I-2, General Industrial District

CLOSED SESSION

1. Closed Session: Pursuant to Section 19.85 (1)(e), Wisconsin Statutes, and upon Proper Motion, the Commission will Convene into Closed Session to Discuss the Sale of City Owned Properties. Upon Completion of Discussion in Closed Session, the Commission will Reconvene into Open Session to Act on Matters Discussed, If Necessary and Proceed with the Regular Order of Business

CLOSED SESSION RESOLUTIONS

1. 108-21 Authorization for the Sale of the Commercial Site Located at 119 Superior Street

2. 109-21 Authorization for the Sale of the Vacant Lot Located at 320 Edison Street

3. 110-21 Authorization for the Sale of the Home/Property Located at 313 East 5th Avenue

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposit for October 1, 15 and 29, 2021 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Account Payable Check Nos. 76032-76201

3. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check Nos. 2071-2074

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

Referral of any matters to committees. No discussion or action may be taken on the referral.

ADJOURNMENT

