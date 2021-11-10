Community Calendar for 11/15/21 to 11/22/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry November 17th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & November 19th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus November will be baking supplies. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry November 15th & November 22nd 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), November 17th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County November 15th – November 19th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center November 15th & November 22nd 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Senior Center Rock Painting November 16th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Angto.

Art Class – Water Colors November 16th & 17th 5-8pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Join Lisa as she takes you on a creative adventure. The day will start with information about water colors and tools used. This is a 2 day class. Instructor: Lisa Krueger, Antigo Visual Arts; Cost: $68. For more information, please call 715-623-7601, ext. 0.

COVID-19 Testing FREE November 17th 9am-4pm Langlade County Health Service Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. COVID-19 testing will be available to ALL Wisconsin residents 12 months or older who have been notified that they have been in close contact to someone who tested positive (and is 5-7 days after contact) or is experiencing COVID19 symptoms. No appointment is need, but registration is strongly recommended. Register at: register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Tunes and Tales for Toddlers November 17th 9:30-10:15am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont st., Antigo. Join us for bounces, rhymes, songs and simple stories for children ages 6 months through 3 years. For more information, go to www.antigopl.org.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center November 17th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center November 17th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Car Seat Fitting Station November 17th 4-6pm Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. The third Wednesday of every month come for a FREE car seat safety inspection by certified child passenger safety technicians and get hands-on training to keep your child passengers safe! Car seats are also available for purchase at cost. Brief medical screening of parents/grandparents will be performed before car seat checks are done. For more information call (715) 627-6251.

Senior Center of Langlade County Cards, Cribbage and Dominoes November 18th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center November 19th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Holiday Bazaar November 20th 8am-2pm St. Michael’s Parish, N816 Hwy. 47/55, Keshena. The event will include a Christmas boutique, holiday cookies & candies, pies & homemade bread, soups & chili, thrift & gift, religious items, household, garage, book share & gift basket raffle

JCI WI Inaugural Craft Fair November 20th 9am-3pm Northstar Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. We will have over 20 local crafters on hand with everything from salsa and maple syrup to wood crafts and so much more. JCI of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that gives back to the communities.

Wild Epitome – Mead, Wine & Gifts Your Favorite Things November 20th 10am-4pm Wild Epitome, 816 5th Ave., Antigo. Shop for your favorite things while enjoying wine, food sampling and prizes! Purchase already made baskets or create your own on the spot by selecting in store items! Featuring: BK Hand-thrown Pottery; Body & Soul – Massage Therapy & Wellness; Colleen’s Craft Shed; Color Street; Epicure; LiBri; Rabbit Creek Beer Breads, Brownies & Strudels; Scentsy; Tastefully Simple; Thirty One; Veronica Foods Ultra Premium Olive Oils & Ages Balsamic Vinegars; Wild Epitome Meads & Wines and lots more!! For more information, go to www.wildepitome.com.

Sign Painting Party November 20th 1pm Sammich BBQ & Brews, 621 Bissell St., White Lake. Join us for a sign painting party with Holly Anne Creations. Cost is $45 and includes all materials. For more information, email: sammichbbq@gmail.com or call 715-882-2227.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Finance Committee Meeting November 15th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Board Meeting November 16th 5pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting November 17th 6pm City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) November 17th, November 21st (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous November 15th, November 16th, November 19th & November 20th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous November 15th & November 22nd (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group November 16th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House November 17th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church November 17th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry November 17th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.