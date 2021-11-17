Community Calendar for 11/22/21 to 11/29/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry November 24th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & November 26th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus November will be baking supplies. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry November 22nd & November 29th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), November 24th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County November 22nd – November 23rd (Mon.-Tue.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center November 22nd & November 29th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Open Skate November 23rd 11:30am-1pm Langlade County Hockey Arena, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. The Open Skates are FREE with the donation of a canned good. There is a limited supply of skates available for use (these are free, but must be returned at the end of the skate).There is no skate sharpening at the rink during open skate times. Registration is not required to attend open skates. Please call 715-623-3633 with any questions.

COVID-19 Testing FREE November 24th 9am-4pm Langlade County Health Service Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. COVID-19 testing will be available to ALL Wisconsin residents 12 months or older who have been notified that they have been in close contact to someone who tested positive (and is 5-7 days after contact) or is experiencing COVID19 symptoms. No appointment is need, but registration is strongly recommended. Register at: register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner November 25th 11:30am-1pm Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 Birch St., Birnamwood. Pick up or dine in. Free for everyone. Donations accepted. Reserve your meal(s) by calling Karen at 715-449-2671 by 11/23/21.

Ava Gallery’s Holiday Art & Craft Sale November 27th 10am-4pm Langlade County Historical Museum, 404 Superior St., Antigo. This holiday season, set your sights on the AVA Art Gallery in the Langlade Co. Historical Museum. Our Christmas gift collection features the work of AVA artists of all ages. Most of our one-of-a-kind pieces are under $100 and many are under $50. From 1-4pm there will also be a warm apple cider & cookie reception in the military room on the 2nd floor. The art & craft sale runs through January 3rd. For more info, call 715-627-4464.

White Lake Fire Department Chili Supper Fundraiser November 27th 4-7pm White Lake Fire Station, 113 Bissell St., White Lake. The chili supper will include chili, crackers, bread, dessert, soda & water for $5. Beer will also be served. There will a freezer/meat raffle drawing at 5pm.

*Meetings*

Antigo Optimist Meeting November 24th Noon-1pm Michael’s Restaurant, 410 Hwy. 64, Antigo. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates. Meetings are held on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of each month. Social Distancing is practiced. Virtual meetings are also an option. Please e-mail the Optimist president to receive virtual meeting information at roger@fullercpas.com. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates at: www.antigooptimist.com.

City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting November 24th 5:30pm City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.



City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting November 24th 6pm City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.



*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) November 24th, November 28th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous November 22nd, November 23rd, November 26th & November 27th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous November 22nd & November 29th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group November 23rd 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House November 24th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church November 24th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry November 24th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

