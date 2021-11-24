Community Calendar for 11/29/21 to 12/6/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry December 1st 11am-1pm (Wed.) & December 3rd 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for December will be canned fruit (in juice). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry November 29th & December 6th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), December 1st 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County November 29th – December 3rd (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center November 29th & December 6th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Art Class with Lisa Krueger November 30th 4:40-8:30pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forest Ave., Antigo. Join Lisa as she takes you on a creative adventure with acrylics. Cost is $45. 15 seats are available. Contact the Continuing Education team for questions relating to conference, workshop, and seminar offerings at 715-803-1034.

COVID-19 Testing FREE December 1st 9am-4pm Langlade County Health Service Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. COVID-19 testing will be available to ALL Wisconsin residents 12 months or older who have been notified that they have been in close contact to someone who tested positive (and is 5-7 days after contact) or is experiencing COVID19 symptoms. No appointment is need, but registration is strongly recommended. Register at: register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Annual Chili Cook-Off December 1st 8am-5:30pm Downtown Antigo along Fifth Avenue. Antigo/Langlade County Chamber presents its annual chili cook-off. Teams will compete in either the roughneck division or traditional division. Chili samples will be handed out starting at 5:30pm. For more information, please call 715-623-4134.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center December 1st 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center December 1st 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Adult Book Club December 1st 1:30-2:30pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. For more information, go to https://www.antigopl.org/adults/ or call Maria at 715-623-3724.

“Of Chorus” Singing Christmas Carols & Christmas Tree Lighting December 1st 5:45-6:15pm Yesterday’s Sign Park, 801 5th Ave., Antigo. Come join the “Of Chorus” as they sing carols of the season & light the Christmas tree.

Antigo Christmas Parade December 1st 6:30pm Downtown Antigo along 5th Avenue. If you are looking for Christmas Spirit, this is the place to go! Parade floats must be ready for judging at 5:30pm. Prizes will be awarded in 3 categories. You can also join thousands of spectators along 5th Avenue for this great holiday tradition! This amazing holiday parade features more than 40 floats with lights, sights, & sounds of Christmas! Entries by area businesses & organizations, the Antigo High School Marching Band, the Color Guard, the arrival of Santa & more! Parade entries will be announced as they come down the street. For more information, please call 715-623-4134.

Tigerton Main Street presents Annual Festival of Trees December 1st – 31st 1905 Village Hall, 215 Cedar St., Tigerton. Vote for your favorite decorated tree and the Grinch is coming from 4:30-6:30pm. This is a free event for all ages.

Senior Center of Langlade County Cards, Cribbage and Dominoes December 2nd 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center December 3rd 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Walls of Wittenberg Christmas Craft & Bake Sale December 3rd & 4th 3-8pm Fri. & Sat. 9am-3pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. Enjoy this fun craft & bake sale & get everyone’s Christmas shopping off to a good start! Finding gifts for family & friends, baked goods to enjoy & a wreath to deck their halls. For more information, go to wallsofwittenberg.com.

Community Christmas Tree Decorating and Lighting December 3rd 7pm WOW Art Park, 114 Vinal Street, Wittenberg. The Community Christmas Tree decorating & lighting helps kick off the holiday season in the WOW Art Park where many community members join the choir & fill the art park with Christmas carols. Refreshments will be served. For more information, go to wallsofwittenberg.com.

Breakfast with Santa December 4th 8-11am Antigo Elks Lodge 622 Clermont St. (back entrance), Antigo. All registered adults & children will receive breakfast & each registered child will receive a gift from Santa. To register, go to www.bgcnorthwoods.org or call 715-627-1389, ext. 7.

9th Annual Christmas Craft Show December 4th 9am-2pm Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr Street, Elcho. Christmas crafts with food & beverages all day.

Christmas in Mattoon December 4th 10am Community Hall, Mattoon. There will be a Christmas Fair form 10am-2pm, a parade at 5pm and a tree lighting to follow.

Frostbite Forest 2021 Perdition Pines Haunted Event December 4th & 5th 7-11pm Perdition Pines Haunted Event, N1385 Cty. Rd. D, Antigo. Perdition Pines Haunted Event is proud to present the 4th annual “Frostbite Forest” a Christmas Horror haunted attraction!! The weather outside is frightful and Jacquelyn Frost candy cane slaughtered Saint Nickolas into pieces to join forces with KRAMPUS. Now as you travel through Frostbite Forest and face ungodly Reindeer, zombie Elf’s, a demonic Mrs. Clause, possessed toys and Snowmen and so much more; Krampus and Jacquelyn Frost will be ready to torment your innocent souls to take down Christmas once and for all! Please dress extremely warm, this event is 100% OUTDOORS and you will be walking through snow in our haunted attractions. No restrooms are on site. General admission is $10 which includes admission & a cup of hot chocolate. VIP admission is $20 which includes priority entry & unlimited hot chocolate. For tickets and more information, go to www.perditionpineshaunt.com.

Rubber Soul Productions presents – Asleep at the Wheel December 5th 4pm Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School, Wittenberg. Tickets are $45 or $50. All seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased at www.rubbersoulproductions.com, the service counter at Hanke’s Sentry Foods in Wittenberg, or by call Rob at 715-584-4203.

*Meetings*

Langlade County Economic Development Committee Meeting December 6th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.



*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) December 1st, December 5th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous November 29th, November 30th, December 3rd & December 4th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous November 29th & December 6th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group November 30th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House December 1st 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church December 1st 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry December 1st 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.