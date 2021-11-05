DNR Announces Expanded Hours At C.W. Caywood Memorial Shooting Range In Vilas County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) expands winter operation hours at the C.W. Caywood Shooting Range on Highway 51 near Woodruff in Vilas County.

Starting Nov. 3 through April 24, 2022, the Caywood range is open for the winter from dawn to dusk seven days a week.

For specific daily hours of dawn to dusk operation, please refer to the downloadable 2021 shooting hours document and follow the northern region hours. The document also is posted on the DNR hunting webpage. The shooting hours document will be updated with the new year.

Range Offerings:

100-yard range for rifle shooting only (Handguns not allowed)

25-yard range for handguns and rifles

Clay shotgun range will remain closed

Shooter Guidelines:

Shooters may only shoot at the placed target stands provided by the DNR, with their paper targets attached.

The range rules are posted on-site, and users are expected to read and follow the instructions.

It is a shared responsibility for all visitors to have a safe and enjoyable experience while at the range. Users may see range staff on-site to help monitor user behavior, ensure adherence to the rules and etiquette steps.

To report unsafe shooting practices, contact the Vilas County Sheriff office or report it through the DNR Tip Line at 1-800-847-9367.

The DNR’s goal is to ensure safety at all department ranges and to provide a positive recreational experience by users along with maintaining good relationships with range neighbors. While the DNR is making considerable efforts to provide safe and accessible shooting opportunities, the department asks users to respect these shared properties. Since most Wisconsin state shooting ranges, parks, forests and other day-use areas do not have garbage or recycling bins, the DNR asks visitors to take your garbage and recyclables home.

Before visiting a state shooting range in your area, please check the DNR’s Shooting Range webpage and individual range websites for specific hours and operations.