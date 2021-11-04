Antigo Times

EducationLocal
Faculty Fundraiser

By Antigo Times
November 4, 2021
On October 22nd, the Student Council sold tickets to faulty members in a fundraising effort in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. Grand prize was a personal day donated by the Central office faculty. Michelle Arlen was the lucky winner of the personal day. Members kneeling left to right are Wes Ebel, Anna Evens, Calvin Jensen, and Claire Musolff representing Student Council. Standing are Billy Jo Baukhart, Sam Flood representing the Volm Cancer Center,  Julie Spague, Central Office, Michelle Arlen, and principal Clint Rogers.

