November 29 is Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin

Motorists are urged to show appreciation by giving snowplow drivers space to safely do their job

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed Monday, November 29, as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day​ in Wisconsin to remind drivers of the need to give snowplow drivers plenty of space to complete their jobs safely.

“Wisconsin’s snowplow drivers work long hours in often tough conditions to ensure safe roadways,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We applaud them for their dedication to safety and service, and also ask that drivers do their part for safe winter maintenance operations. Always give snowplows room to work and, when possible, avoiding travel during storms.”

For more than 100 years, Wisconsin has maintained a unique partnership with the state’s 72 county highway departments. During the winter, county highway workers help keep the state highway systems safe by providing snow plowing, salting and liquid applications. WisDOT works with Wisconsin counties year-round to establish best practices and test new tools for safety and efficiency.

Every driver can thank Wisconsin plow drivers by staying safe on the road this winter.