PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Happy Veterans Day

Dear Reader,

Every year on November 11th Americans honor Veterans Day, a day set aside to thank those military veterans who fought on behalf of this country. Our veterans served in the United States Armed Forces representing the democratic ideals for which this nation stands. Freedom stands out as one of those and has always been worth fighting for.

These days in so many parts of the world people are under surveillance and not able to speak freely or listen to information other than what is fed to them. In essence, they are unjustly subjugated to the whims and will of a few. America is different because we are free to go about our lives unencumbered by dictators.

Let’s all pause for a moment and celebrate those men and women who once served or are now serving in our military. They deserve to be commemorated because some have given a part of their lives while others have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America— truly helping to keep it “the land of the free and the home of the brave”.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”