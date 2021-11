Recent Marriage License Applications in Langlade County

The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:

Martin John Tessmer, City of Antigo and Barbara Jean Price, City of Antigo

Justin Michael Gorski, Town of Neva and Jamie Leigh Poshepny, Town of Neva

Kristine Michelle Beese, Minnesota-Coon Rapids and Amanda Rae Diercks, Minnesota- Coon Rapids

Ryan Jon Lenzner, City of Antigo and Stephanie Marie Kasbohm, City of Antigo

Devin Lee Novitzke, Town of Rolling and Tori Elizabeth Storrm, Town of Rolling

Richard Joseph Dedeyne, Town of Polar and Samantha Ann Steinke, Town of Polar

Hunter Clarence Petroskey, City of Antigo and Kayla Ann Berg, City of Antigo

Jeffrey Louis Jeter, City of Antigo and Colleen Maya Bristol, City of Antigo

Joseph John Kirsch, City of Antigo and Shanell Lynn Fischer, City of Antigo

Charles James Kemp, Town of Ainsworth and Dymond Raie Zupanc, Town of Ainsworth