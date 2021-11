Registration Open until February 1 to Receive Landscape Pesticide Advance Notices

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) landscape pesticide registry is available until February 1, 2022 for homeowners and renters to sign up for 2022 growing season notices. Registrants receive advance notice from commercial lawn care companies that apply pesticides to lawns, trees, and shrubs to nearby property. As a registrant, you can submit addresses on or near your block that you want to receive notification for. There is no cost to register, and you must re-register every year. February 1 is the last day to sign up on the landscape registry for the 2022 season.

To register, use either of the following methods:

Online: Visit https://mydatcp.wi.gov and click on “Registries/Lists” and select “Landscape Registry.”

Paper: Download, fill out, and mail a paper form available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/ Programs_Services/LandPestReg. aspx.

The landscape pesticide registry will start March 15, when pesticide applicators are required to notify individuals at least 12 hours in advance when registered addresses are to be treated with pesticides. The registry applies only to commercial landscape applications. The registry does not apply to the following:

Homeowners or landlords who do their own pesticide applications

Pesticide applications to the inside or outside of buildings; including around a workplace, school, or day care center

Pesticide use in agriculture

This registry is a service offered by DATCP. For the 2021 growing season, over 4,400 addresses were registered to receive notice. Pesticide is a broad term that can include herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides. To learn more about the landscape pesticide registry, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/ Programs_Services/LandPestReg. aspx.