Schulz Heating & Cooling and the Feel the Love Program

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

In continued support of the local community, Schulz Heating & Cooling has once again provided a free Lennox gas furnace for a local family. This is the 10th Lennox furnace they have installed at no cost through their partnership with Lennox’s Feel the Love volunteer program.

Rhonda had an old furnace that needed repair and we chose her to be our 2021 Feel the Love recipient of a new furnace. Rhonda is a lifetime resident of Antigo. She has been employed by the Antigo Walmart for 20 years. Rhonda has two children, a son in law and a grandson. Being family oriented, she loves to spend as much time with them as she can. Because of her new Lennox furnace, she can do that in comfort in her home.

Please nominate someone you may know for next year at www.feelthelove.com.