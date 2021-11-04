Support Alzheimer’s Caregivers during National Family Caregivers Month

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

November is National Family Caregivers Month. To mark this month, the Alzheimer’s Association celebrates the more than 11 million family members and friends across the U.S. who are currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

We know the demands of being an Alzheimer’s caregiver are all-encompassing and increase over time as the disease progresses.

Nearly half of all caregivers (48%) who provide help to older adults do so for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Nearly 2 in 3 dementia caregivers (64%) say that caregiving is stressful.

Dementia caregivers report providing 27 hours more care per month on average (92 hours versus 65 hours) than caregivers of people without dementia.

One recent study found people living with dementia required 151 hours of caregiving per month at the outset of dementia, increasing to 283 hours per month eight years later.

In Nov., the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging people to recognize Alzheimer’s caregivers for all they do every day to support people with dementia. Little acts can make a big difference.

8 Ways to Support an Alzheimer’s Caregiver: