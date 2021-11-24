Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

EducationLocal
Unified School District of Antigo Board of Education Meeting Agenda for 11/30/21

Unified School District of Antigo Board of Education Meeting Agenda for 11/30/21

By Antigo Times
November 24, 2021
118
0
*FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED*
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2021
6:00 P.M.
ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL
815 SEVENTH AVENUE
ANTIGO, WI 54409
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/w_m8PPL6jIA
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

2. Citizens and Delegations
A. Public Comment

B. Student Representatives’ Report

3. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports

4. New Business
A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from November 9, 2021

B. Policy Manual Review – 6000 Finances

C. District Report Card and Forward Exam Results

D. ESSER III Community Presentation

E. 2021-2022 Board Development Tool Survey Discussion

5. BOARD ACTION
A. Consideration to Approve Support Staff Substitute Wage Increase

B. Consideration to Approve Auditor Services for Fiscal Year 2021-2023

C. Consideration to Approve Equipment Modifications at Clara R McKenna Aquatic Center

D. Consideration to Approve Overnight Travel

E. Report of District New Hires

F. Report of Donations

6. Adjourn
A. Confirm Next Meeting
Previous Article

Antigo Middle School Announces Honor Roll

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.