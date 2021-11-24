Unified School District of Antigo Board of Education Meeting Agenda for 11/30/21
*FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED*
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2021
6:00 P.M.
ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL
815 SEVENTH AVENUE
ANTIGO, WI 54409
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/w_m8PPL6jIA
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/w_m8PPL6jIA
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
2. Citizens and Delegations
A. Public Comment
B. Student Representatives’ Report
3. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports
4. New Business
A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from November 9, 2021
B. Policy Manual Review – 6000 Finances
C. District Report Card and Forward Exam Results
D. ESSER III Community Presentation
E. 2021-2022 Board Development Tool Survey Discussion
5. BOARD ACTION
A. Consideration to Approve Support Staff Substitute Wage Increase
B. Consideration to Approve Auditor Services for Fiscal Year 2021-2023
C. Consideration to Approve Equipment Modifications at Clara R McKenna Aquatic Center
D. Consideration to Approve Overnight Travel
E. Report of District New Hires
F. Report of Donations
6. Adjourn
A. Confirm Next Meeting