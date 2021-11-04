WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #29

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled: Crews plan to work through the weekend, early into the week of November 8, pending favorable weather. Crews will finish punch list work and install pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 remains closed to thru traffic until 6 p.m. on Friday, November 5. Motorists will encounter flaggers through the weekend until work is complete.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64

Location: County P to the Oconto County line and bridge over Wolf River in Langlade

Schedule: Completion by November 10, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-71/74

Work scheduled for week of November 8: Crews will work on pavement markings, thermoplastic snowmobile crossings, and punch list work.

Traffic impacts: Motorists could encounter flaggers between County P and the Oconto County line while crews wrap up the project.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51

Location: From the Marathon/Lincoln County line in Pine River to County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: July 19, 2021 to November 15, 2022

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Work scheduled for week of November 8:

Crews will install rumble strips and pavement markings on all new southbound US 51 pavement

Crews will remove traffic control from US 51 northbound and work on pavement markings in the southbound lanes, pending favorable weather, and switch traffic to the new southbound lanes.

All 2021 work is anticipated to be complete by November 12.

The project plans to be in winter shutdown until April of 2022 when work on the northbound US 51 lanes will begin.

Traffic impacts:

US 51 traffic continues to be counter directional in the existing northbound lanes. Median crossovers are being used to direct traffic to the on and off ramps at County Q, WIS 64, and County K.

Traffic will maintain this configuration until the end of the week.

The speed limit remains 55 mph in the work zone.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through November 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for week of November 8:

Crews will continue to install temporary pavement markings to open traffic to two lanes in both the southbound and northbound directions.

Crews will complete the installation of the chain link fence along the east side of the causeway across Springville Pond.

Crews will continue to prepare the topsoil and install the permanent landscaping.

On Tuesday, November 9 Business 51 will be fully reopened, and 2021 construction activities will cease until April 2022.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Business 51 will be reopened to two lanes in both the northbound and southbound directions from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive as early as Tuesday, November 9.

Springville Drive and Rainbow Drive at the east side intersection with Post Road will be reopened as early as Friday, November 5.

The sidewalk will be reopened along the east side of Post Road from Plover Springs Drive to Porter Road as early as Friday, November 5.

The sidewalk will be closed along the west side of Post Road from Plover Springs Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike and will remain closed through August 2022.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central region: