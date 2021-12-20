2022 Public Access Lands Atlas Now Available

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The 2022 Public Access Lands Atlas is now available from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

From state natural areas to state trails, lakeshores to rivers, Wisconsin has a wealth of public lands for everyone to enjoy. Updated every two years, the Public Access Lands Atlas will be available for purchase from the University Book Store for $99.95.

The Public Access Lands Atlas contains 441 maps covering state-wide public lands, roads and waterways. These maps make it easy to locate a state park, county forest or lake for a hike, hunting or a fishing outing.

You can create your own online map, buy the 466-page atlas, download PDF maps and search for places based on outdoor activities. Download free county maps or launch the Public Access Lands Atlas online mapping application on the DNR website here.

Additional atlas information and maps are also available by: