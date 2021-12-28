Alexandra Hofrichter dominates at Wrightstown Lady’s Wrestling Invite

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Alexandra Hofrichter made short work of her opponents competing at the Wrightstown Lady’s Wrestling Invite, dispatching her 3 opponents in a combined total of 3 minutes and 24 seconds.

Competing in an 8-person bracket, Hofrichter matched up with familiar foe Kaylee Mcfadden of Marinette in the quarterfinal round. Hofrichter was able to gain control in the hand fight battle, getting an overhook and head position to bully Mcfadden to the edge of the mat. From there, Hofrichter was able to hit a modified lateral drop for the takedown at the 28 second mark. Hofrichter was able to then secure the pinfall shortly thereafter, finishing the match in 32 seconds.

In the second round, Hofrichter faced off with Samantha Meyer of Chilton, who entered the tournament with quite the hot streak herself, winning the Kimberly Tournament, Brillion Girls Wrestling Invite, and Badger State Girls Division in the past 3 weeks.

The match started with Hofrichter trying some outside sweep singles off of wrist control, but Meyer was able to defend and keep the match on the feet. Hofrichter eventually was able to secure a front headlock, and after dropping to the mat, finished with a go behind for the takedown at the one-minute mark. Meyer was able to fight off multiple turn attempts by Hofrichter, and was even able to earn an escape with 3 seconds left in the period, ending the first round with a 2-1 Hofrichter lead.

Meyer decided to start the second period on the mat, and Hofrichter was able to break Meyer down, gain wrist control, and get a nearside armbar, eventually turning Meyer and earning the pinfall victory 25 seconds into the second round.

The finals matched Hofrichter up with Danielle Dorvilier of West DePere. Hofrichter once again controlled the pace of the start of the match, attempting a sweeping single that made Dorvilier pay attention to leg attacks. Hofrichter was then able to set up an overhook/underhook position, and drove through for the takedown at the 23 second mark. Hofrichter capitalized on the feet to back throw and finished the match by pinfall at 27 seconds.

Up next for the Antigo boy’s team is the On The Water tournament in Oshkosh December 29th and 30th. Up next for the Antigo girl’s team is an invite in Merrill on January 8th.

Wrightstown Lady`s Wrestling Invite Results for Antigo

Girls 165

Alexandra Hofrichter’s place is 1st and has scored 26.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Alexandra Hofrichter (Antigo) won by fall over Kaylee Mcfadden (Marinette) (Fall 0:32)

Semifinal – Alexandra Hofrichter (Antigo) won by fall over Samantha Meyer (Chilton) (Fall 2:25)

1st Place Match – Alexandra Hofrichter (Antigo) won by fall over Danielle Dorvilier (West DePere) (Fall 0:27)

Girls – 165

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Alexandra Hofrichter of Antigo

2nd Place – Danielle Dorvilier of West DePere

3rd Place – Kaylee Mcfadden of Marinette

4th Place – Samantha Meyer of Chilton

5th Place – Alison Busler of Watertown

6th Place – MacKenzie Summers of Wrightstown