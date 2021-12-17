Antigo Times

Antigo Bowling Club Scores from 12/12/21

By Antigo Times
December 17, 2021
FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Bowling Club bowled this past Sunday as a make up for the 12/5/21 meet.

Antigo Girls Varsity

Antigo Girls Varsity beat Manawa 8-1.  Average score for the day was 160.7.  Top bowlers:  Katie Kirsch, Makala Beck.

Antigo Boys Varsity

Antigo Boys Varsity beat Merrill.  Average score was 205.  Top bowlers:  Jack Steger and Alec Knapkavage.

Antigo Boys JV1

Antigo Boys JV1 lost to Amherst.  Average score was 172.  Top bowlers:  Ean Perry and Brady Rickert.

Antigo Boys JV2

Antigo Boys JV2 lost to Merrill.  Average score was 120.  Top bowlers:  Brendon Fermanich and Cody Nowak.

Middle School Boys 1

Middle School Boys 1 lost to Lakeland.  Average score was 113.  Top bowlers:  Sterling Schultz and Danny Maus.

The next meet for all teams is December 19th.

