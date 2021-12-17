Antigo Bowling Club Scores from 12/12/21

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Bowling Club bowled this past Sunday as a make up for the 12/5/21 meet.

Antigo Girls Varsity

Antigo Girls Varsity beat Manawa 8-1. Average score for the day was 160.7. Top bowlers: Katie Kirsch, Makala Beck.

Antigo Boys Varsity

Antigo Boys Varsity beat Merrill. Average score was 205. Top bowlers: Jack Steger and Alec Knapkavage.

Antigo Boys JV1

Antigo Boys JV1 lost to Amherst. Average score was 172. Top bowlers: Ean Perry and Brady Rickert.

Antigo Boys JV2

Antigo Boys JV2 lost to Merrill. Average score was 120. Top bowlers: Brendon Fermanich and Cody Nowak.

Middle School Boys 1

Middle School Boys 1 lost to Lakeland. Average score was 113. Top bowlers: Sterling Schultz and Danny Maus.

The next meet for all teams is December 19th.