Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Submitted by: Carla Wissbroecker

Athletes Name: Lily Weix

Sport: Girl’s Basketball

Description: Lily has been an outstanding leader for our basketball program thus far this season. She has been elected one of two captains by her peers and has taken that responsibility very seriously. Lily is always engaged when being coached, understanding ways to better her, and her team’s skills.

Lily has become more vocal this year taking opportunities to lead through communication, motivate her teammates, and help them through tough times. She has been a key role for us on defense, and crucial in rebounding and scoring. She has been asked to step into several different roles or positions this season depending on the situation, her flexibility to perform in such a wide spectrum is invaluable.

This year we have driven focus into 3 core values our staff believes are essential to our success: #1 BE A GOOD TEAMMATE, #2 RESPECT, #3 POSITIVITY. Lily has fostered these values in every way so far this season.

Sincerely from the staff, we would like to thank Lily for believing in herself, her teammates, and coaches. Your hard work and leadership goes far from unnoticed.