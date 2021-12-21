Antigo Times

Antigo High School Athletic Signing

By Antigo Times
December 21, 2021
FROM TOM SCHOFIELD ACTIVITIES AND ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, HEAD VARSITY FOOTBALL COACH – ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL

We recently had an exciting athletic signing in the media production room!  Sam Swartz has committed to play softball next year at UW-Superior!

She is very excited and her Father Jason is very proud of her Sam saying “all the years of hard work are paying off and she is quite excited about the opportunity.”

The Antigo athletic office and softball program are extremely proud of her achievement and wish her the best of luck as she enters her senior year season this spring!

