Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 1/3/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, December 23rd

Officers received a call from a male at an address on 1st Avenue reporting a theft. The caller told officers that someone went through his car overnight. Some change was missing and some other items were out of place. He estimated that the theft occurred between 9:00PM and 6:00AM. The vehicle had been unlocked.

A male subject came to the Safety Building to report a theft. He told officers that his car had been broken into while it was parked in the driveway at an address on Pine Street.

A subject came to the Safety Building to report the theft of some CDs, sunglasses and a hat from an address on Lincoln Street.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an area business on 5th Avenue. A male subject was cited for disorderly conduct.

Friday, December 24th

While on patrol, officers were out with a male subject at an area business on 5th Avenue. The male subject consented to a search and drug paraphernalia was found. He was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

Saturday, December 25th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on S. Superior Street between a semi and a vehicle. There were no injuries and no road obstruction.

Sunday, December 26th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 5th Avenue and Dorr Street. A subject was taken into custody.

A male subject was arrested for violation of his restraining order.

Monday, December 27th

A subject came to the Safety Building to report a burglary at an address on Deleglise Street. The subject told officers that a utility shed had been broken into sometime during the night. The lock was gone. They did not think that anything was missing.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, December 22nd

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Crestwood Road. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out. The male driver was cited for operating without a license.

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover accident at Hwy. 45 and Hwy. 47. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed. The Highway Department was notified about a downed sign.

Friday, December 24th

Officers responded to a report of a truck in the ditch at Birch Road and Old 26 Road. There was no damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. B and North Shore Rd. A vehicle had gone off the road and damaged part of the golf course. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

Officers received a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Sauls Spring Road. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office received the initial call. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover accident at Hwy. 64 and Townline Road. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Deer Trail. The male caller told officers that someone had tried to get into the deadbolt on his garage door. No entry had been made. Photos were taken of the damage.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that she rolled her vehicle on Cty. Rd. F. The vehicle was in the south ditch. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a rollover accident at Hwy. 55 and Hwy. 64. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Riverside Road in Forest County. Due to staffing, the Forest County Sheriff’s Office gave officers permission to enter their county. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Vista Lane. A branch was on a wire in the backyard. WPS was notified.

Saturday, December 25th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. K and Pratt Road. There were no injuries.

Sunday, December 26th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Sherry Road and Oak Road.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 52 and Old E Road. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

Monday, December 27th

Officers responded to a call from the Highway Department reporting a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. T and Gravitter Road. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.