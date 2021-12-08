Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 12/13/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, December 2nd

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Langlade Hospital. A male patient threw an item at a receptionist and refused to wear a mask. He was there for a COVID test. The male subject left on a bicycle prior to the officer’s arrival. Officers were going to try and find the subject and talk to him about the incident.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an area business on Neva Road. A flatbed trailer had been stolen from the back parking lot between 3:00AM and the time of the call that day. The trailer was described as having a steel frame and aluminum deck. The front axle had no tires and the frame had a large crack in it. The owner told officers that whoever took it was probably taking it to the junk yard.

Officers responded to a report of a prowler at an address on Neva Road. The caller told officers that someone was outside of the building knocking on the windows and the doors. They were not sure who the person was. The subject had left by the time officers arrived.

Saturday, December 4th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Prosser Place. A vehicle had backed in to the garage door.

Sunday, December 5th

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on Dorr Street. The male caller told officers that someone was attempting to break into his apartment. He could hear them attempting to pick the lock. When officers arrived they followed fresh tracks leaving the apartment. Following the tracks, officers determined that the subject eventually got on a bicycle on 5th Avenue. Officers were out with a male subject on a bicycle at 6th Avenue and Clermont Street. The subject on bike told officers that they had bumped into the suspect on 5th Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, December 1st

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. C and Cty. Rd. H.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Fish Hatchery Road. A vehicle had spun out and was in the ditch. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Sauls Spring Road. The front passenger side tire had come off the rim of a vehicle.

Thursday, December 2nd

Officers responded to a report of a rollover accident at Cty. Rd. S and Mayking Road. Officers took a subject into custody.

Friday, December 3rd

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting an accident on Buettner Road. The caller told officers that ¼ mile south of Hwy. 64 there was a sedan in the ditch, then farther south there was a pickup in the ditch. The caller did not see anyone in the area and there were no fresh tracks. When officers arrived they saw that the car had struck a tree, air bags had been deployed and a mixed drink was found on the hood. No one was in the area. Officers were later able to make contact with the female driver. She was not injured. She would be receiving some citations in the mail.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on Hill Road. The female caller told officers that there was a vehicle in the driveway and someone was in the house. She said that she had hollered inside, she could hear someone moving around, but no one answered her. She stated that the door had been locked when they left the night before. A neighbor eventually came out of the house and said that he had permission from the property owner to go in and turn off the water. The female caller was going to check on this and let officers know if she needed further assistance.

A female subject came to the Safety Building to report that someone had drained the money from her bank account four times.

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Cty. Rd. S and Edison Road. A car went off the road and hit a tree. The male driver had an injury to his head but was still conscious. The vehicle was towed.

Saturday, December 4th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Langlade Road and Hwy. 64. A field sobriety test was conducted. The subject was released to a responsible party.

Sunday, December 5th

Officers responded to a call from the Highway Department reporting that a semi truck was stuck on Hill Road and was turned sideways blocking the road. The semi had slid into the ditch and was blocking the entire road. A tow truck eventually arrived and the roadway was reopened.

Officers assisted with a plow truck that was stuck at Cty. Rd. A and Cty. Rd. B. The truck was removed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Mill Street. The caller told officers that a truck went into the ditch and hit a pole. The cable was stuck between the cab and the bed of the truck. The caller also stated that the driver may be intoxicated. By the time officers arrived, the driver had fled on foot. Officers were able to find the male driver. He refused to take a field sobriety test. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Monday, December 6th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on S. Superior Street. A female subject was refusing to leave the bathroom of a hotel room and the male subject there wanted her removed. Both subjects were intoxicated. A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that a white pickup truck with a trailer was stuck in the median. The north bound lane was temporarily shut down to get the vehicle towed out.

Tuesday, December 7th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. S and Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that a vehicle was in the ditch. The caller stated that he had stopped and the driver told them that no one was injured but the front bumper had some damage. The driver was trying to dig himself out. The vehicle was gone upon the officer’s arrival.

Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at an address on Hwy. 52. The suspect was described as an older male subject that left in a newer, small, black SUV in an unknown direction of travel.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Forest Road. The vehicle was gone upon the officer’s arrival.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that she was in the ditch at Hwy. 64 and Ackley Road. The vehicle was towed.