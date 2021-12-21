Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 12/27/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, December 14th

Officers responded to a report of two vehicle accident. One vehicle had backed into another vehicle. There were no injuries.

Officers received a report of a hit & run accident at an address on Dorr Street. The caller told officers that an employee had witnessed an older gray or gold Buick strike a Camry and drive away around 11:30 AM.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male subject at Edison Street and 6th Avenue. The caller told officers that the male subject had been walking, was very intoxicated and dropped to the ground. He was mumbling to himself, moving around and trying to get up. He was described as wearing a yellow jacket, brown work boots and black pants. Officers gave the male subject a ride to his residence.

Wednesday, December 15th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 2nd Avenue and Dorr Street. The male driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 2nd offense and was also cited for speeding, having no tail lights and operating left of center.

Thursday, December 16th

Officers assisted with a gas leak at an address on Elm Street. City Gas was contacted. Some homes were temporarily evacuated.

Officers received a report of a sparking power line with a tree on it on Forrest Road. WPS was notified.

Officers responded to a report of a low phone line at 1st Avenue and Deleglise Street. The Department of Public Works was notified.

Officers received a report of a large tree branch on a power line on Deleglise Street. WPS was notified.

Officers responded to a report of road blockage at 8th Avenue and Dorr Street.

Officers responded to a report of road blockage on Amron Avenue

Officers responded to a report of road blockage at 9th Avenue and Elm Street.

Officers responded to a report of a tree across the whole roadway in the 800 block of 8th Avenue. WPS and the Department of Public Works were notified.

Officers received a report of road blockage at Saratoga Street and Bridge Street. The Department of Public Works was notified.

Officers responded to a report of two pine trees in the roadway on Mayfair Street. The Department of Public Works was notified.

Officers responded to a report of a tree in the roadway 8th Avenue and Milton Street. The Department of Public Works was notified.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Superior Street. The male subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on Clermont Street. The caller told officers that while they were at home, they heard footsteps and heard someone trying to get into the house by coming in a back window. The male subject was wearing a black hoodie and orange pants. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. One male and one female subject left the parking lot going east on Hwy. 64. The female was described as wearing a white jacket and the male subject was described as wearing a gray pullover sweater. Langlade County Sheriff’s officers pursued the subjects to the county line. Officers contacted the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office about the subjects.

Friday, December 17th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an address on Superior Street. Property damage only.

Officers conducted a follow up investigation at an address on 5th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 6th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Saturday, December 18th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Progress Blvd. and Ackley Street. The K9 officer was deployed. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 3rd offense, operating after revocation and bail jumping.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 8th Avenue and Aurora Street. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of an area business on Superior Street.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Century Avenue and Neva Road. There were no injuries. Both vehicles were towed.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and Mendlik Avenue. A male subject was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant and felony bail jumping.

Sunday, December 19th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 1st Avenue and Clermont Street.

Monday, December 20th

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on Lincoln Street. The caller told officers that a male subject was trying to get into several people’s apartments. He was described as wearing a hat, a dark brown jacket, tan boots & blue jeans. Officers arrested the male subject for criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was taken to Langlade Hospital for medical clearance. He had a blood alcohol content of .36.

Officers received a report of a hit and run at 5th Avenue and Superior Street. The caller told offices that a semi with an oversize load hit a pole and the pole then fell and struck a car parked in the lot at 5th Avenue and Superior Street. A teletype was sent to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Forest County Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol.

Officers responded to a report of two vehicle accident with injuries at Neva Road and Century Lane. A female subject had knee pain. Both vehicles were towed.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, December 15th

Officers responded to a report of two vehicle accident at S. Rollwood Road and Hwy. 47. After the crash occurred, a third vehicle, a blue Hummer, pulled up to the scene and the female driver of the vehicle that was struck got into the Hummer and took off eastbound on Hwy. 47. The male subject who drove the Hummer to the scene, stayed, and was standing by the struck vehicle. The female driver eventually returned to the scene. A subject was issued a 7 day correction notice to provide proof of insurance and was referred for failure to install an ignition interlock device.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 64. A subject was arrested on a Shawano County Sheriff’s Office warrant and new felony bail jumping charges.

Officers responded to a report of a three vehicle accident with injuries at S. Western Avenue and 10th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at N. Langlade Road and North Avenue. A vehicle was in the ditch. The road was shut down temporarily. The vehicle was towed out.

Thursday, December 16th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Cty. Rd. V. The vehicle was towed out. There was no damage.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. X and Western Avenue. A vehicle had slid through the stop sign and struck a tree. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a report of another vehicle in the ditch at North Langlade Road and North Avenue. It was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cherry Road and Pioneer Road. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. G.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Maple Road. The subject had outstanding warrants for failure to appear – operating while intoxicated 4th offense and felony bail jumping.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting a red/brown pickup in the ditch on Hwy. 55. She told officers that the male driver may be intoxicated. The male driver admitted to officers that he had been drinking. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 6th offense.

Officers responded to a report of tree blocking both lanes of traffic at Hwy. 45 and Summit Lake Road.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Hwy. 45.

Officers responded to a report of two trees in the road at Hwy. 55 and Cty. Rd. T. just south of Pearson. The Highway Department was advised.

Officers responded to a report of a tree down on a power line and several power lines down on Cty. Rd. F. WPS was contacted.

Officers responded to a report of a tree in the southbound lane at Cty. Rd. A and Hwy. 45.

Officers responded to a report of a tree blocking the entire road at Cty. Rd. S and Cty. Rd. O.

Officers responded to a report of a tree down on Old 26 Road. The road was partially blocked.

Officers responded to a report of road blockage at Cty. Rd. K and Elk Street.

Officers responded to a report of road blockage at Hwy. 64 and Schroeder Road. A tree was in the road just east of the airport. It had wires in it and it was obstructing the road. WPS was contacted.

Officers responded to a report of a tree that dropped on a phone line and was completely obstructing the road and Christie Road and Hwy. 47. Frontier was notified.

Officers responded to a report of a tree blocking the road on Hwy. 47. A power pole was damaged. WPS was contacted.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Heights Drive. A power line was on fire and was near some trees.

Officers responded to a report of road blockage at Hwy. 47 and S. Rollwood Road. A pole was partially snapped. WPS was contacted. Rural Fire Control was paged for traffic control.

Officers responded to a report of a downed tree blocking the road at Cty. Rd. W and Hwy. 47.

Officers received a report of a tree leaning on a power line on North Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a tree partially blocking the road at North Avenue and N. Langlade Road.

Officers responded to a report of several trees down at Hwy. 55 and Pickerel Lake Road. The Highway Department was notified.

Officers received a report of trees blocking the road at Hwy. 55 and W. Rollingstone Drive.

Officers received a report of road blockage at Hwy. 55 and Cty. Rd. K.

Officers responded to a report of trees across the road at Cty. Rd. B and Hwy. 45. The Highway Department was notified.

Officers received a report of a large tree blocking the road at North Shore Road and Mill Road. The town chairman was advised.

Officers responded to a report of a tree blocking Forest Road. The town chairman and the Highway Department were notified.

Officers responded to a report of a tree across the roadway at Star-Neva Road and Cty. Rd. I.

Officers responded to a report of several trees blocking the roadway at Gruenberg Road and Cty. Rd. S.

Officers received a report of trees blocking Hayes Road. The town chairman was notified.

Officers received a report of a road blockage at Maple Road and Cty. Rd. W.

Officers received a report of a road blockage at W. Bear Lake Road and Carley Road.

Officers responded to a report of a downed wire in the roadway at Summit Lake Road and Alcedo Street. The town chairman and WPS were notified.

Officers responded to a report of a road blockage at Town Forest Road and Cty. Rd. J. WPS was notified.

Officers were involved in a chase on Hwy. 64 attempting to stop a male and a female subject involved in a retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. Pursuit was discontinued at the county line. Officers contacted the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office about the subjects.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Lake Street. The male driver had swerved to miss a deer and drove his truck into White Lake. The male was out of the vehicle. The vehicle was towed.

Officers received a report of a partial road blockage at Old 26 Road and Hwy. 45. The township was notified.

Friday, December 17th

Officers received a report of a tree on a power line at Warg Lane and Warg Road. WPS was notified.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. B and Cty. Rd. J. The male driver told officers that he had dozed off and went into the ditch. There were no injuries. The vehicle was removed.

Officers responded to multiple reports of a vehicle driving in the wrong lane at Branch Road and Hwy. 45. The vehicle went into the ditch north of Branch Road. The driver was transported to Langlade Hospital for blood work. The subject was later taken into custody.

Saturday, December 18th

Officers responded to a one vehicle rollover accident at Cty. Rd. B and Chillie Road. Extraction was needed. The Highway Department was advised that Cty. Rd. B was covered in ice. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. B and Cty. Rd. C. Property damage only. The vehicle was towed.

Sunday, December 19th

Officers responded to a fire at an area business on Hwy. 45. Multiple fire departments responded. The Highway Department was notified to obtain signs for road closure and to have them salt/sand the area from the incident site to the intersection. The fire is under investigation.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. H. There were no injuries.