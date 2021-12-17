Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff’s Reports for 12/20/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, December 8th

Officers responded to a report of a fire at an address on 10th Avenue. There was smoke on the upper floor of the home.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Fischer Street. The caller told officers that a male subject was intoxicated and was punching things. They wanted the subject removed. A garage window had been broken, but the reporting person just wanted the male subject checked out by EMS. EMS arrived and transported the male subject to the hospital for a possible broken hand from punching a tool box.

Thursday, December 9th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Sunday, December 12th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident with injuries on 5th Avenue. One driver was cited for inattentive driving and having no insurance.

A subject came to the Safety Building to report that their vehicle had been struck on the driver’s side door while it was parked on 3rd Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an address on Freiburger Avenue.

Officers received a report of a theft from an area business on Superior Street. The caller told officers that a gas drive-off had occurred approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The subject had not paid for $15.02 worth of gas. The vehicle was described as a new, black Chevy pickup that left going east on 10th Avenue.

Monday, December 13th

Officers arrested a subject for bail jumping at an address on Mary Street.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of Langlade Hospital.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Neva Road. The employee told officers that a female subject was being rude to other customers because they would not let her leave without paying for the rest of her purchase. The female was short $0.60 on her debit card. Someone finally arrived to pay the difference. The business requested that the female not return.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, December 8th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Cty. Rd. V and Hwy. 45. A vehicle was blocking the roadway. Both vehicles were towed and the southbound lane was reopened.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. B, south of Elcho. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle on its side in the ditch at Indian Hill Drive and Enterprise Lake Road. The driver was no longer on the scene when officers arrived. Officers received a call from a towing company saying that they were contacted by a subject to get the vehicle towed out. Officers were later able to make contact with the driver. He told officers that he had lost control while he was turning a knob in the vehicle. He stated that his boss had told him to leave after he had stated that he was not injured. The vehicle was towed.

Thursday, December 9th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Cty. Rd A. Cty. Rd. S and Cty. Rd. A lane were temporarily closed. The vehicles were towed. The Highway Department was advised about a damaged guardrail.

Officers assisted with a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 17 and Cty. Rd. Q. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Price-Polar Road.

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle accident with injuries at Mapleview Road and Parkway Road. The driver was bleeding from the nose.

Friday, December 10th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at De Hart Road and Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 45 and Cherry Road. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. T and Green Valley Road. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. B and Carter Road. The driver attempted to have someone get the vehicle out with a tractor, but they were unsuccessful. The vehicle was eventually towed out by a tow truck.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 55 and Stewart Lane.

Saturday, December 11th

Officers received a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 45 and Hwy. 47.

Officers responded to a report of road blockage at Mill Road and Forest Road. A vehicle was stuck in the intersection. The driver had been attempting to move it for about an hour. A tow truck was able to get the vehicle moved.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 52 and Hwy. 64. One vehicle was in the ditch and two others were parked on the side. There were no injuries.

Monday, December 13th

Officers assisted with a vehicle in the ditch on Cty. Rd. A. The road was shut down to one lane temporarily while the vehicle was towed out.

Tuesday, December 14th

Officers received a call from a male subject reporting a theft from an address on Industrial Park Road. The male told officers that he had dropped off his vehicle on Sunday to get repaired. It was worked on December 13th and he had gotten a call around 4:30 stating it was ready to be picked up. When he arrived at 8:15, he noticed that the catalytic converter had been stolen. Officers later received a second call reporting the theft of another catalytic converter at this address.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Hwy. 52. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.