Antigo Public Library Winter Reading Challenge

FROM DOMINIC FRANDRUP, ANTIGO PUBLIC LIBRARY DIRECTOR

From January 1 to January 31, the Antigo Public Library will participate in Beanstack’s Fifth Annual Winter Reading Challenge, “Read for a Better World,” sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group. We challenge our patrons to read at least 10 hours during the month and keep track of their reading on our Beanstack site at antigopl.beanstack.org or through the Beanstack mobile app.

Beanstack and Lerner publishing group will be offering participating libraries free access to books to help readers of all ages explore diversity, empathy, and action through literature. You can access these books through the activities in the challenge. Pre-registration for the challenge is open and there are activities included for all ages. You begin logging on January 1, 2022, a great way to start the New Year. Those who complete the challenge will be in a drawing for a free book. We will give one book for adults, one for teens and one for children.

Readers are encouraged to post about their reading on social media and use the hash tags #WinterRead2022 #ReadforaBetterWorld

For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Ada Demlow at ademlow@antigopl.org.