Arrowood, VandeWeerd Undefeated At Bonduel Quad

Jayson Arrowood continued his undefeated start to his freshman season, adding another 3 victories, and teammate Brady VandeWeerd made his season debut also going undefeated with 3 victories. Also undefeated on the day was Alexandra Hofrichter, picking up a pair of victories in exhibition matches.

The evening started with the Antigo Wrestling team facing the 9th ranked Division 1 team Shawano.

In the first contested match, Seth Beaber, who earned an honorable mention ranking in the latest ranking release, made short work of Dylan of Shawano, earning a takedown and 2 nearfall points before winning by fall at 1:45 at 138 pounds.

Jayson Arrowood, coming off a strong first place showing at the John Roberts Scramble, continued his hot streak, with an early takedown and quick pinfall finish in only 32 seconds against Marcus Cicero at 145 pounds.

Competing at 152 pounds, Dontae Mohr dropped a match by pinfall to Carsen Herm at 1:44.

Nolan Kielcheski was able to fight off his back multiple times, but Noah Jones of Shawano was able to score enough points for a technical fall at 5:53 in the 160-pound match.

The 170-pound matchup saw Caden Young defeat Robby Hagerty by technical fall at 2:38.

Andrew Popp of Shawano was able to defeat Wyatt Beaber by pinfall at 195 pounds.

Brady VandeWeerd made his season debut, scoring a takedown and adding a pair of nearfall points to go up 4-0 in the first. VandeWeerd would then turn Brady Glysch to his back again, earning the victory by pinfall at 1:51.

Competing at 106 pounds for the first time this season, Johnny Wissbroecker dropped a match by pinfall to Brady Stomberg.

In an exhibition match, Hunter Cordova dropped a heavyweight match against Brady Jones 10-0.

In an additional exhibition match, Alexandra Hofrichter used a takedown and turn to pin Roman Stempa in 1:58.

The second dual meet of the evening for the Antigo team was Bonduel.

Seth Beaber was able to score the first takedown, and added 3 near fall points, before a reversal by Madalyn Sokolski ended the first round with a 5-2 lead for the Antigo wrestler. Beaber was able to secure another takedown in the second period, and after turning Sokolski to their back again, earned the pinfall victory at 2:54.

Jayson Arrowood was able to earn the first takedown again, and pinned Hunter Bougie at the 1:43 mark.

Dontae Mohr received a forfeit, and Nolan Kielcheski dropped a match to Tyson Bogacz, who is ranked 5th in Division 3 at 170 pounds but competed at 160 on the day, by pinfall at 2:53.

Robby Hagerty matched up with Donovan Vigue, the 10th ranked wrestler at 195, and dropped a match by pinfall at 1:08.

Wyatt Beaber received a forfeit and Brady VandeWeerd continued his strong season start with a takedown and pinfall victory in only 30 seconds.

In her second exhibition match of the evening, Alexandra Hofrichter conceded an early takedown to Evan Wilcox, but earned a reversal and 3 near fall points to end the round with a 5-2 lead. In the second period, Wilcox chose to start on the bottom, and Hofrichter was able to secure a turn for the pinfall victory at 3:27. Hofrichter improved to 6-0 on the year.

In the third dual, Antigo faced the 7th ranked team in Division 3, Shiocton. Shiocton also was the top team at the John Roberts Scramble last weekend.

The highlight match of the third dual was a matchup of honorable mention state rankings between Seth Beaber and Isiah Carton. Beaber was able to secure the first takedown, but Carton was able to earn a reversal that led to a 2-2 deadlock at the end of the first period.

In the second period, Carton earned a reversal, before an escape by Beaber cut the lead to 4-3. Carton added a takedown to end the period ahead 6-3.

In the third period, Carton was able to secure a pair of nearfall points, and earned the hard-fought victory 8-3.

At 145 pounds, Jayson Arrowood improved to 8-0 on the year with a takedown and pinfall victory against Ben Kortens in 1:55.

Dylan Herb, currently ranked 12th in the state, was able to win a match by pinfall over Dontae Mohr at 1:09, and 11th ranked Brad Demerath defeated Nolan Kielcheski at 2:34.

A back-and-forth battle at 170 saw Robby Hagerty take on Colton Schuh. Hagerty earned the first takedown of the match, and secured 3 nearfall points for an early 5-0 lead. Schuh was able to counter with a reversal and 3 nearfall points of his own, to tie the match at 5 at the end of the first period.

In the second period, Schuh was able to use a reversal to earn a pinfall victory at 3:04.

Wyatt Beaber dropped a match against Hunter Schuh at 195.

Brady VandeWeerd improved to 3-0 on the season with a demolition of Ilijah Sanchez at heavyweight. VandeWeerd scored a takedown, and added a pair of 3 point near falls, before Sanchez was able to score a reversal. VandeWeerd then escaped, and earned a takedown at the end of the period to end the first at 11-2.

In the second period, VandeWeerd used 4 takedowns to build a large lead, and earned the pinfall victory at 3:10.

Johnny Wissbroecker then received a forfeit at 106 pounds.

In an exhibition match, Hunter Cordova was able to defeat Owen Carlson at heavyweight. Cordova secured a first period takedown and 2-point nearfall for an early 4-0 lead. In the second period, Carlson was able to earn an escape, but Cordova earned a point off of a penalty for Carlson stalling to take a 5-1 lead into the third.

In the third, Carlson again escaped, but Cordova was able to hit an armspin and earned the pinfall victory at 4:47.

Team Results:

#9 (Division 1) Shawano 58

126: Drake Herm (S) over forfeit

132: Piper Novitski (S) over forfeit

138: Seth Beaber (A) over Dylan (S) by fall 1:45

145: Jayson Arrowood (A) over Marcus Cicero (S) by fall :32

152: Carsen Herm (S) over Dontae Mohr (A) by fall 1:44

160: Noah Jones (S) over Nolan Kielcheski (A) by technical fall 5:53

170: Caden Young (S) over Robby Hagerty (A) by technical fall 2:38

182: Brenden Stempa (S) over forfeit

195: Andrew Popp (S) over Wyatt Beaber (A) by fall :16

220: Jackson Smits (S) over forfeit

285: Brady VandeWeerd (A) over Brady Glysch (S) by fall 1:51

106: Brady Stomberg (S) over Johnny Wissbroecker (A) by fall 1:49

113: Double forfeit

120: Damien Wudtke (S) over forfeit

Exhibitions:

285: Brady Jones (S) over Hunter Cordova (A) by decision 10-0

160: Alexandra Hofrichter (A) over Roman Stempa (S) by fall 1:58

Bonduel 54 – Antigo 30

132: Colin Fischer (B) over forfeit

138: Seth Beaber (A) over Madalyn Sokolski (B) by fall 2:54

145: Jayson Arrowood (A) over Hunter Bougie (B) by fall 1:43

152: Dontae Mohr (A) over forfeit

160: Tyson Bogacz (B) over Nolan Kielcheski (A) by fall 2:53

170: Donovan Vigue (B) over Robby Hagerty (A) by fall 1:08

182: Parker Perry (B) over forfeit

195: Wyatt Beaber (A) over forfeit

220: Vance Paholke (B) over Forfeit

285: Brady VandeWeerd (A) over Cody Koeller (B) by fall :30

106: Jaxon Bogacz (B) over Johnny Wissbroecker (A) by fall :46

113: Jon Gibbs (B) over forfeit

120: Hailey Berg (B) over forfeit

126: Cooper Salerno (B) over forfeit

Exhibition:

160: Alexandra Hofrichter (A) over Evan Wilcox (B) by fall 3:27

#7 (Division 3) Shiocton 57 – Antigo 18

138: Isaiah Carton (SHIO) over Seth Beiber (ANTI) (Dec 8-3)

145: Jayson Arrowood (ANTI) over Ben Kortens (SHIO) (Fall 1:55)

152: Dylan Herb (SHIO) over Dontae Mohr (ANTI) (Fall 1:09)

160: Brad Demerath (SHIO) over Nolan Kielcheski (ANTI) (Fall 2:34)

170: Colten Schuh (SHIO) over Robert Hagerty (ANTI) (Fall 3:04)

182: Dion Helser (SHIO) over (ANTI) (For.)

195: Hunter Schuh (SHIO) over Wyatt Beiber (ANTI) (Fall 1:27)

220: Israel Sanchez (SHIO) over (ANTI) (For.)

285: Brady Vandeweerd (ANTI) over Ilijah Sanchez (SHIO) (Fall 3:10)

106: Johnny Wissbroecker (ANTI) over (SHIO) (For.)

113: Lexi Riehl (SHIO) over (ANTI) (For.)

120: Double Forfeit

126: Jordan Jahnke (SHIO) over (ANTI) (For.)

132: Blake Carton (SHIO) over (ANTI) (For.)

Exhibition:

Hunter Cordova (ANTI) over Owen Carlson (SHIO) (Fall 4:47)