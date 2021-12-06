City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for 12/8/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS CITY HALL,

700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, December 08, 2021 6:00 PM

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

1. Approval of the Minutes from the November 10, 2021 Common Council and Committee of the Whole Meetings

CITIZEN COMMENT

Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.

1. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings

2. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

Increase 2022 Ambulance Base Rates by 5.5% to Include the Base Rates, Interfacility Base Rates and Mileage

Adoption of Permit Application Forms for the Use of Sidewalk Cafes/Business Displays and Alcohol License Premises Extensions within City Right Of Way along the Downtown Corridor

Allow Clerk-Treasurer/Finance Director the Ability to Waive Event Permit Fees and Insurance Requirements for Listed Previously Held Events for 2022

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Department Manager Reports

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTIONS

2021 Budget Transfers and Adjustments to Correct Budget to Actual

2021 Carry Forwards to be Approved to 2022

Election Inspector Job Description (contingent upon approval at the December 8, 2021, Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee meeting)

Appoint Election Inspectors for the 2022-2023 Term

Updated Job Description for Street Department’s Mechanic (contingent upon approval by the Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee at the December 8, 2021 Meeting)

Adoption of a 5-Year (2022-2026) Infrastructure Improvement Plan for Project Planning, Grant Application, Funding Projection, Design Development and Construction Bidding Purposes

LICENSES

1. Secondhand Article Dealer and Secondhand Jewelry Dealer License for Forrest G. Williams dba Second Hand Seasons, LLC at 727B Fifth Avenue

2. Secondhand Article Dealer and Secondhand Jewelry Dealer License for Bart R. Markgraf dba Bart R. Bullion and Coin at 637 Superior Street

3. Secondhand Article Dealer License for Sheldon T. Hable dba Galactic Gaming at 715 Fifth Avenue

4. Secondhand Article Dealer License for Randy B. Huff dba Antigo Resale Frontier at 815 Fifth Avenue

5. Secondhand Article Dealer License for Charles C. Braatz dba Mojo Electronics, Inc. at 323 Superior Street

6. Secondhand Article Dealer License for ecoATM, LLC (Hunter E. Bjorkman) located inside Walmart at 200 E State Highway 64

7. Secondhand Article Dealer License for Robert C. Kemmer, Kemmer Industries, LLC dba Kemmer Electronics at 439 Milton Street

8. Approve Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage, “Class A” Intoxicating Liquor (CIDER ONLY), and Cigarette Licenses for Kwik Trip, Inc. located at 815 S Superior Street / Nicole C. Gutowski, Agent (Contingent Upon Completion of Inspections)

CLOSED SESSION

1. Closed Session: Pursuant to Section 19.85(1)(e), Wisconsin Statutes, and upon Proper Motion, the Common Council will Convene into Closed Session to Discuss the Sale of City Owned Properties. Upon Completion of Discussion in Closed Session, the Common Council will Reconvene into Open Session to Act on Matters Discussed, If Necessary and Proceed with the Regular Order of Business

CLOSED SESSION RESOLUTION

1. 108-21 Authorization for the Sale of the Commercial Site Located at 119 Superior Street

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposits for November 12 and 26, 2021 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Accounts Payable Check Nos. 76202 – 76344

3. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check No. 2075

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

Referral of any matters to committees. No discussion or action may be taken on the referral.

ADJOURNMENT

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Cheryl Barta, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.