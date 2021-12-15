Antigo Times

City of Antigo Police & Fire Commission Meeting Agenda for 12/16/21

By Antigo Times
December 15, 2021
MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Thursday, December 16, 2021
6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Closed Session: Pursuant to Section 19.85(1)(c), Wisconsin Statutes, and upon Proper Motion, the Commission will Convene into Closed Session to Conduct Interviews for Fire Fighter/Paramedic. Upon Completion of Discussion in Closed Session, the Commission will Reconvene into Open Session to Act on Matters Discussed, If Necessary, and Proceed with the Regular Order of Business.
2. Develop List of Future Hires for Fire Fighter/Paramedic Position

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Cheryl Barta, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

