Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Government
City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for 12/21/21

City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for 12/21/21

By Antigo Times
December 21, 2021
147
0

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Approval of the Minutes from the November 30, 2021 Meeting
2. Submit Application for 2022 Lead Service Grant Priority Evaluation and Ranking Form (PERF)
3. Declaring Intent to Exercise Police Powers in Accordance with State Statutes for Installation of the Sidewalk Replacement Program
4. Purchase of Xylem Ultraviolet Ballasts for Wastewater Treatment Plant for $4,225 and Waive Bidding Requirement Due to Special Purpose
5. Purchase of Floor Grating from McMaster-Carr with a Cost Share of Infrastructure Alternatives ($296.08) and the City of Antigo ($5,000) as Budgeted)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Cheryl Barta, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

Previous Article

DNR Confirms CWD In Wild Deer Harvested ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.