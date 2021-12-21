City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for 12/21/21

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the November 30, 2021 Meeting

2. Submit Application for 2022 Lead Service Grant Priority Evaluation and Ranking Form (PERF)

3. Declaring Intent to Exercise Police Powers in Accordance with State Statutes for Installation of the Sidewalk Replacement Program

4. Purchase of Xylem Ultraviolet Ballasts for Wastewater Treatment Plant for $4,225 and Waive Bidding Requirement Due to Special Purpose

5. Purchase of Floor Grating from McMaster-Carr with a Cost Share of Infrastructure Alternatives ($296.08) and the City of Antigo ($5,000) as Budgeted)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Cheryl Barta, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.