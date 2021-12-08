Community Calendar for 12/13/21 to 12/20/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry December 15th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & December 17th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for December will be canned fruit (in juice). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/ *Please note the food pantry will be closed on December 24th. We will have an extended distribution on Dec. 22nd from 11am-2pm.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry December 13th & December 20th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), December 15th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Tigerton Main Street presents Annual Festival of Trees December 1st – 31st 1905 Village Hall, 215 Cedar St., Tigerton. Vote for your favorite decorated tree and the Grinch is coming from 4:30-6:30pm. This is a free event for all ages.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County December 13th – December 17th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center December 13th & December 20th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center December 15th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center December 15th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Car Seat Fitting Station December 15th 4-6pm Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. The third Wednesday of every month come for a FREE car seat safety inspection by certified child passenger safety technicians and get hands-on training to keep your child passengers safe! Car seats are also available for purchase at cost. Brief medical screening of parents/grandparents will be performed before car seat checks are done. For more information call (715) 627-6251.

Senior Center of Langlade County Cards, Cribbage and Dominoes December 16th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center December 17th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Boy’s & Girl’s Club Holiday Party December 17th 3-6:30pm Boy’s & Girl’s Club of the Northwoods Antigo, 411 Superior St., Antigo. For more information, please call 7150627-1389.

Antigo Bike and Ski Club-Moonlight Ski & Snowshoe December 18th 7pm Gartzke Flowage Hiking, Cross-Country Ski & Snowshoe Trails, W6379 5th Avenue Rd., Antigo. The moonlight ski & snowshoe outings will be held at Gartzke Flowage. Meet in the parking lot at 7pm. Bring your own snacks and drinks. If you are not comfortable entering the shelter, please consider joining us for the outdoor portion. Temperatures below 0 will cancel this event. For more information, please call 715-627-5399.

Moonlight Ski Weekend (Elcho X-C Ski Club) December 18th 7pm Moccasin Lake Trail, N11190 Bear Ln., Elcho. Participants will meet in the parking lot at 7pm. For more information, please call Chuck Wetzel at 715-275-3068.

*Meetings*

City of Antigo Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting December 13th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting December 15th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Finance Meeting December 20th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) December 8th, December 12th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous December 13th, December 14th, December 17th & December 18th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous December 13th & December 20th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group December 14th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House December 15th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church December 15th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry December 15th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

