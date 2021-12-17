Community Calendar for 12/20/21 to 12/27/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry December 22nd 11am-2pm (Wed.) 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for December will be canned fruit (in juice). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/ *Please note the food pantry will be closed on December 24th. We will have an extended distribution on Dec. 22nd from 11am-2pm.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry December 20th & December 27th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), December 22nd 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Tigerton Main Street presents Annual Festival of Trees December 1st – 31st 1905 Village Hall, 215 Cedar St., Tigerton. Vote for your favorite decorated tree and the Grinch is coming from 4:30-6:30pm. This is a free event for all ages.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County December 20th – December 22nd (Mon.-Wed.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center December 20th & December 27th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Santa is Arriving at Be U Nutrition December 20th 3:30-5:30pm Be U Nutrition, 715 5th Ave., Antigo. For more information, call Holly at 715-350-4748.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center December 22nd 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center December 22nd 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

United Church of Christ Christmas Eve Service December 24th 7pm United Church of Christ, N11291 Dorr St., Elcho. Join us for or Christmas Eve candlelight service.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Finance Meeting December 20th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Policy Committee Meeting December 21st 3:45pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Library Board Meeting December 21st 4pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Meeting December 22nd Noon-1pm Michael’s Restaurant, 410 Hwy. 64, Antigo. Meetings are held on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of each month. Social Distancing is practiced. Virtual meetings are also an option. Please e-mail the Optimist president to receive virtual meeting information at roger@fullercpas.com. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates at: www.antigooptimist.com.

City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting December 22nd 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting December 22nd 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.



*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) December 22nd, December 26th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous December 20th, December 21st, December 24th & December 25th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous December 20th & December 27th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group December 21st 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House December 22nd 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church December 22nd 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry December 22nd 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.