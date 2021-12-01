Community Calendar for 12/6/21 to 12/13/21

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry December 8th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & December 10th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for December will be canned fruit (in juice). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/ *Please note the food pantry will be closed on December 24th. We will have an extended distribution on Dec. 22nd from 11-2.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry December 6th & December 13th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), December 8th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Tigerton Main Street presents Annual Festival of Trees December 1st – 31st 1905 Village Hall, 215 Cedar St., Tigerton. Vote for your favorite decorated tree and the Grinch is coming from 4:30-6:30pm. This is a free event for all ages.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County December 6th – December 10th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center December 6th & December 13th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center December 8th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center December 8th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Senior Center of Langlade County Cards, Cribbage and Dominoes December 9th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Cookie Decorating Class December 9th 6-8pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Join us for a cookie decorating class. You will be using new techniques and get to take home cookies to add to your cookie collection for Christmas. Cost is $45. For more information call 715-623-7601.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center December 10th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Elcho Community Pavilion Chicken & Fish Dinner December 10th 4-7pm Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr Street, Elcho. Chicken & fish (broiled fish and fried chicken), potatoes, coleslaw, and custard. Bar opens at 4pm. Serving food at 5pm. Open to the public, everyone is welcome. Menu items are subject to change or substitutions. For more information, please call 715-610-1888.

Babysitting Class December 11th 8am-3:30pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. This American Red Cross babysitting certification course will prepare youth to be safe, effective, and responsible babysitters. The training is designed to provide universal skills in areas that every babysitter should know, including basic care for infants and children, basic first Aid, child behavior and appropriate activities, emergency protocols, and more. This class is for ages 11-15. Registration is $60. For more information, call 715-623-7601.

Of Chorus and Community Band Christmas Concert December 12th 4pm Volm Theater, Antigo High School, 1900 10th Ave., Antigo. For more information, call 715-350-1871.

*Meetings*

Langlade County Economic Development Committee Meeting December 6th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City Plan Commission Meeting December 7th 6-7:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Meeting December 8th Noon-1pm Michael’s Restaurant, 410 Hwy. 64, Antigo. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates. Meetings are held on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of each month. Social Distancing is practiced. Virtual meetings are also an option. Please e-mail the Optimist president to receive virtual meeting information at roger@fullercpas.com. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates at: www.antigooptimist.com.

Antigo Common Council Meeting December 8th 6-7:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting December 13th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.



*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) December 1st, December 5th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous December 6th, December 7th, December 10th & December 11th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous December 6th & December 13th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group December 7th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House December 8th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church December 8th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry December 8th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.