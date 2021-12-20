Antigo Times

DNR Seeking Public Comment On ATV and UTV Trail Guidelines

By Antigo Times
December 20, 2021
Comment Deadline Dec. 23, 2021

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public input on the draft ATV and UTV trail guidelines that are intended to promote statewide consistency in how trails are planned, designed and constructed.

Department staff created the guidelines in consultation with a variety of stakeholders and trail users in order to establish common language for developing recreational trails that are physically sustainable, protect natural resources and ensure trail users have an enjoyable and safe experience.

The final guidelines will serve as a comprehensive reference for the DNR and other public trail providers such as local units of government, trail advocates and volunteers, advisory councils and others as they consider trail development and funding.

The draft guidance is available on the DNR’s public input opportunities webpage.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding the draft ATV and UTV trail guidelines via email to: DNRFWPPRGuidance@wisconsin.gov.

The comment deadline is Dec. 23, 2021.

