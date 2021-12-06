DNR To Host Virtual CWD Response Plan Review Committee Meeting Dec. 10

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced it will host a virtual Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Response Plan Committee meeting on Friday, Dec. 10 from 9-11 a.m.

The DNR’s 15-year CWD Response Plan, in effect through 2025, helps guide the department’s approach to addressing CWD in Wisconsin. The plan was developed to fulfill its public trust responsibility to manage wildlife and ensure the health of Wisconsin’s wildlife populations. As part of the plan’s implementation, the department will review progress toward meeting its goals and objectives every five years.

The committee is comprised of a group of stakeholders representing conservation, business and hunting organizations and tribal governments. During its meetings, the committee will develop input on the plan’s implementation and actions to consider as it completes this second five-year review.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

More information on chronic wasting disease is available on the DNR’s CWD webpage.

MEETING DETAILS

WHAT: CWD Response Plan Review Committee Meeting

WHEN: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 10, 2021

WHERE: The public is invited to watch live on the DNR’s YouTube channel here.

There is no registration required to attend, and a recording of the meeting will be posted to the DNR website.