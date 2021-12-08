Hofrichter, Arrowood Lead Strong Individual Showings at John Roberts Scramble

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

After a one-year break because of COVID, the John Roberts Scramble returned to kick off the 2021-2022 wrestling season. With 17 teams competing on the male side, and 7 teams on the female side, the John Roberts Scramble is a great early season test.

Leading the way for the Antigo Wrestling team were Junior Alexandra Hofrichter and Freshman Jayson Arrowood, both finding themselves at the top of the podium.

Hofrichter continued her streak of not allowing opponents to last an entire match with her, finishing all four of her matches by pinfall in the first period. She defeated Jaycee Braddock-Madosh of Menomonie Indian in only 38 seconds in the first round, and followed that up with a pinfall victory over Kellea Deering of Clintonville in 1:53.

After a third-round bye, Hofrichter matched up with Abigale Swanson, a GNC foe from Rhinelander. Hofrichter was able to pick up another pinfall victory, this one in 45 seconds.

The final round saw Hofrichter matching up with Maddy Burns of Ashland, who also entered the match 3-0, with each of her victories also by pinfall. Hofrichter was able to control the match of undefeated wrestlers, and earned the pinfall victory for the championship in 1:09.

Hofrichter made the transition back to Folkstyle look easy, and big things are expected from her in the upcoming season.

On the male side, Freshman Jayson Arrowood started his high school career with a very impressive showing, defeating everyone that stepped on the mat with him.

In the first round, Arrowood matched up with Drake Frasier of Manawa. Arrowood was able to secure and takedown and 3 point near fall to end the first period leading 5-0. After deciding to start the second period on the bottom, Arrowood earned a quick reversal and earned the victory by pinfall at the 2:45 mark.

In the second round, Arrowood faced Jeremy Benck of Cameron. Starting strong again, Arrowood scored the first takedown and secured a pair of 3 point near falls to lead 8-0 after the first period. Again choosing to start the second period on the bottom, Arrowood earned a reversal half a minute into the round, and then earned another pinfall victory at 3:24.

The third match for Arrowood was against Jackson Harris of Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes. Arrowood conceded the first takedown, but wasn’t down for long, earning a reversal to tie the match at 2, which is where the first round ended. Arrowood started the second round on the bottom, earned a reversal in 5 seconds, and then rode out the entire round to take a 4-2 lead into the third. In the third, Harris decided he wanted nothing to do with Arrowood on the mat, and decided to start the round in neutral. Arrowood was able to secure a takedown, a pair of 2 point near falls, and a penalty point to take the 11-2 major decision victory.

The fourth round saw Arrowood continue his hot streak, taking Jackson Fiamoncini of Ashland down in 20 seconds, and adding a 3-point nearfall at the minute mark for a 5-0 lead. Arrowood then earned the pinfall victory at 1:27.

The 4-0 record in pool play matched Arrowood up with conference foe Jerome LaBarge of Lakeland / Mercer, who was undefeated on his side of the bracket.

Jayson was able to take the early lead with a takedown at the 53 second mark, and added a 2-point nearfall at the 90 second mark. La Barge was able to tighten the match up to 4-2 with a late reversal to end the period.

LaBarge started the second period on the bottom, and Arrowood score a 3-point nearfall before an escape by LaBarge tightened the match up to 7-3. A late takedown by Arrowood gave him a 9-3 lead going into the third.

In the third period, LaBarge score a takedown but was unable to turn Arrowood, and the young Antigo Wrestler picked up his first top of the podium achievement with a 9-5 victory.

Junior Robby Hagerty picked up 4 victories against only 1 defeat to finish the day in 5th place.

Hagerty’s day started with a quick 30 second pinfall victory over Cooper Pate of Waupaca.

In the second round, Hagerty lost a match against Hector Pinto of Marathon.

The third round was an exciting back and forth with Caleb Gillett of Cameron. Hagerty scored the initial takedown, but Gillett countered with a reversal to end the first at 2-2.

In the second period, Gillett scored on another reversal, and added a 2 point near fall for a 6-2 lead.

Hagerty knew he needed to turn it on in the third period, and was able to do so with a throw straight to Gillett’s back, earning the pinfall victory at 4:29.

The fourth match for Hagerty was against GNC conference foe Logan Schwinger of Rhinelander. Hagerty scored the takedown and got the pinfall victory at 1:42.

In his final match of the day, Hagerty matched up with Karson Bins of Crivitz. Hagerty scored the first takedown, and then traded reversals for a 4-2 Hagerty lead after the first.

Hagerty was able to pile on the points in the second period, earning an escape, a takedown, and a 2-point nearfall to take a 9-2 lead into the third.

Hagerty scored another takedown in the third, and Bins earned another reversal leading to an 11-4 victory for Hagerty and a strong 5th place finish.

Seth Beaber started his senior season with a 6th place finish after going 3-2.

Beaber started the day strong, needing only 10 seconds to secure a takedown against Jeridan Bigboy of Ashland, earning the victory by pinfall at 1:06.

In the second round, Beaber dropped a match against Isaiah Carton of Shiocton.

Round 3 saw another takedown and pinfall by Beaber, this time securing a takedown and earning the fall at 1:40 against Ben Habighorst of Waupaca.

Round 4 saw Drake Marks of Hayward defeat Beaber.

In the final round, Beaber once again scored on a quick takedown in only 10 seconds, and earned the pinfall victory in 1:12 against Mason Putnam of Marathon. This victory secured 6th place for Beaber.

Senior Hunter Cordova dropped his first two matches against Logan Werner of Marathon and Aiden Diaz of Crivitz.

In the third round, Cordova was able to secure a takedown at the half minute mark, and after an escape and takedown by Esaube Brown of Lakeland/Mercer, trailed 3-2 at the end of the first.

In the second, Cordova was able to score on a reversal and takedown against a pair of escapes by Brown for a 6-5 Cordova lead entering the third.

In the third, Cordova scored a reversal and turn for the pinfall victory at 5:08.

Round 4 saw an exciting match between Cordova and Thomas Felder of Cameron. After no scoring in the first and a pair of reversals in the second, the match entered the third period tied at 2. Felder was able to earn an escape, but after a pair of stalling warnings because of Cordova’s constant pressure, the match was tied at 3 and entered overtime.

In overtime, Cordova was able to score on an armpin in 25 seconds for a 5-3 overtime victory.

Cordova finished the day 2-3 dropping the 5th place match against David Granados of Ashland.

Junior Dontae Mohr took the mat for the first time as a member of the Antigo Wrestling team, dropping a match against Gregory Turney of Menomonee Indian. Mohr responded with a quick takedown in 9 seconds and defeated Nathan Miller of Menominee Indian in only 23 seconds.

Mohr then dropped his third-round match against Joseph Evenson of Rhinelander. Mohr once again responded to a loss by coming out strong in the next match, using a takedown, a reversal, and 4 sets of 3 point near falls for a 16-1 technical fall against Shawn Beaver of Ashland in 4 minutes.

Mohr dropped a match against Jacob Hoppe of Abbotsford / Colby to finish the day 2-3 and in 11th place.

Also competing on the day was Wyatt Beaber, who finished 13th after going 0-2.

On the day, the Antigo Wrestling team had 20 wins against 11 losses. Next week will be a busy week for the wrestling team, with a quadrangular against Shawano, Shiocton, and Bonduel on Thursday, and then an invitational tournament at Neenah on Friday.

John Roberts Scramble 2021 Results for Antigo

Female 160-195

Alexandra Hofrichter (4-0) placed 1st

Round 1 – Alexandra Hofrichter won by fall over Jaycee Braddock-Madosh (Menominee Indian) 0:38

Round 2 – Alexandra Hofrichter won by fall over Kellea Deering (Clintonville) 1:53

Round 4 – Alexandra Hofrichter won by fall over Abigale Swanson (Rhinelander) 0:45

Round 5 – Alexandra Hofrichter won by fall over Maddy Burns (Ashland) 1:09

138

Seth Beaber (3-2) placed 6th and scored 30.0 team points.

Championship Bracket – Seth Beaber (Antigo) 3-2 won by fall over Jeridan Bigboy (Ashland) 3-2 (Fall 1:06)

Championship Bracket – Isaiah Carton (Shiocton) 6-2 won by fall over Seth Beaber (Antigo) 3-2 (Fall 3:09)

Consolation Bracket – Seth Beaber (Antigo) 3-2 won by fall over Ben Habighorst (Waupaca) 2-3 (Fall 1:40)

Consolation Bracket – Drake Marks (Hayward) 4-1 won by fall over Seth Beaber (Antigo) 3-2 (Fall 2:52)

Consolation Bracket – Seth Beaber (Antigo) 3-2 won by fall over Mason Putnam (Marathon) 1-4 (Fall 1:12)

145

Jayson Arrowood (5-0) placed 1st and scored 32.0 team points.

Round 1 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 5-0 won by fall over Drake Frasier (Manawa) 4-4 (Fall 2:45)

Round 2 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 5-0 won by fall over Jeremy Benck (Cameron) 1-4 (Fall 3:24)

Round 3 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 5-0 won by major decision over Jackson Harris (Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes) 2-3 (MD 11-2)

Round 4 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 5-0 won by fall over Jackson Fiamoncini (Ashland) 3-2 (Fall 1:27)

1st Place Match – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 5-0 won by decision over Jerome LaBarge (Lakeland/Mercer) 4-1 (Dec 9-5)

152

Dontae Mohr (2-3) placed 11th and scored 16.5 team points.

Championship Bracket – Gregory Turney (Menominee Indian) 2-3 won by decision over Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 2-3 (Dec 5-0)

Consolation Bracket – Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 2-3 won by fall over Nathan Miller (Menominee Indian) 1-3 (Fall 0:23)

Consolation Bracket – Joseph Evenson (Rhinelander) 3-2 won by fall over Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 1:02)

Consolation Bracket – Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 2-3 won by tech fall over Shawn Beaver (Ashland) 0-4 (TF-1.5 4:00 (16-1))

Consolation Bracket – Jacob Hoppe (Abbotsford/Colby) 4-1 won by fall over Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 3:35)

170

Robby Hagerty (4-1) placed 5th and scored 32.0 team points.

Championship Bracket – Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 4-1 won by fall over Cooper Pate (Waupaca) 0-5 (Fall 0:30)

Championship Bracket – Hector Pintor (Marathon) 2-3 won by fall over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 4-1 (Fall 1:41)

Consolation Bracket – Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 4-1 won by fall over Caleb Gillett (Cameron) 3-2 (Fall 4:29)

Consolation Bracket – Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 4-1 won by fall over Logan Schwinger (Rhinelander) 1-4 (Fall 1:42)

Consolation Bracket – Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 4-1 won by decision over Karson Bins (Crivitz) 2-3 (Dec 11-4)

195

Wyatt Beaber (0-2) placed 13th and scored 8.0 team points.

Championship Bracket – Kyle Guy (Crivitz) 3-2 won by fall over Wyatt Beaber (Antigo) 0-2 (Fall 1:33)

Consolation Bracket – Frank Shepard (Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes) 4-1 won by fall over Wyatt Beaber (Antigo) 0-2 (Fall 1:11)

Consolation Bracket – Wyatt Beaber (Antigo) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Consolation Bracket – Wyatt Beaber (Antigo) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Consolation Bracket – Wyatt Beaber (Antigo) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

285

Hunter Cordova (2-3) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.

Round 1 – Logan Werner (Marathon) 3-2 won by fall over Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 2:22)

Round 2 – Aiden Diaz (Crivitz) 3-2 won by fall over Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 2:31)

Round 3 – Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 2-3 won by fall over Esaube Brown (Lakeland/Mercer) 1-4 (Fall 5:08)

Round 4 – Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 2-3 won in sudden victory – 1 over Thomas Felder (Cameron) 2-3 (SV-1 5-3)

5th Place Match – David Granados (Ashland) 3-2 won by fall over Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 1:51)

Team Scores