Hofrichter, Vandeweerd lead Antigo Wrestling at Shawano Holiday Classic

The Antigo Wrestling team competed at the Shawano Holiday Classic on Saturday, December 18th. A boatload of talent was on hand, as multiple teams were added at the last moment due to the snow storms the week previous. Taking 1st place as a team was Stratford, the 4th ranked team in Division 3. Runner ups were Freedom, an honorable mention in Division 2. Also competing were Marshfield (6th, D1), Brillion (4th, D2), Shiocton (9th, D3), and Shawano (HM, D1).

Leading the way for Antigo were Alexandra Hofrichter, continuing her hot start to the season placing at the top of the Girls Varsity 160 pound bracket and Brady VandeWeerd, who placed 5th at Boys Varsity Heavyweight.

Alexandra Hofrichter started the day with a dominant performance against Kaylee Mcfadden of Marinette. Hofrichter scored the initial takedown 18 seconds into the match, and turned Mcfadden for a pair of 3 point near falls, leading to an 8-0 lead after the first period.

In the second period, Hofrichter chose to start on the bottom, earned a reversal in 12 seconds, and then turned Mcfadden again, this time earning the pinfall victory at 3:05.

Match 2 for Hofrichter was against Romona Blake of Appleton North. Hofrichter wasted no time earning the initial takedown in 9 seconds, and was able to turn her opponent to her back for the pinfall victory at 68 seconds of the first round.

The third match was against Keela Deering of Clintonville. Once again, Hofrichter earned the first takedown, this time in 38 seconds. From there, she used solid riding to progress to a pinfall victory in 89 seconds.

In her final match of the day, Hofrichter faced Abigail Gutche of Omro. Hofrichter immediately was able to secure an overhook and hit a beautiful throw, immediately leading to a pinfall victory in only 13 seconds.

Hofrichter improved to 9-0 on the season.

Competing at heavyweight, Brady VandeWeerd’s undefeated record afforded him a first-round bye. In the second-round, VandeWeerd faced Davyn Farrell of Appleton West. VandeWeerd was able to secure the first takedown at the 29 second mark, and was able to prevent Farrell from escaping, taking a 2-0 lead into the second period.

Farrell chose to start on top in the second round, and VandeWeerd earned the escape to increase his lead to 3-0. At the 1:30 mark of the second period, Farrell was able to counter a throw attempt by VandeWeerd, and earned the pinfall victory at 3:37. Farrell would go on to finish atop the podium, finishing 4-0 on the day.

VandeWeerd would not allow his first loss of the season to deter him, and went aggressively into his next pair of matches. Up first was Keaten Pues of New London. VandeWeerd earned a takedown in 20 seconds, and followed up with a turn for a pinfall victory at 27 seconds.

In the match for fifth, VandeWeerd made short work of Brady Glysch of Shawano, earning a takedown and pinfall in 17 seconds.

Robby Hagerty wrestled at 170 pounds, placing 7th on the day. In his first match, Hagerty faced Aiden Kerr of Shiocton. Kerr was able to earn the first takedown, but a reversal by Hagerty tied the match at 2 going into the second round.

Kerr chose to start on the bottom, and Hagerty made him pay for that decision by earning a pair of 2 point near falls, giving the Antigo wrestler a 6-2 lead entering the third period.

In the third period, Hagerty chose to start on the bottom, and after a pair of points were awarded to Kerr for stalling, Hagerty earned an escape for a 7-4 victory.

In the quarterfinal round, Hagerty matched with the 12th ranked wrestler in division 1, and eventual tournament champion Caden Young of Shawano. Young used a pair of takedowns and a 2-point nearfall against an escape and penalty point for Hagerty to take a 6-2 lead in the second. Young was able to continue to score in the second period, but an exciting reversal by Hagerty had Young on his back briefly. Despite the excitement, Young led 15-4 going into the third. In the third, Young was able to score on another pair of nearfall, earning the technical fall at 4:47.

In the consolation round, Hagerty faced Donavon Vigue of Bonduel. Vigue was able to earn a takedown at the minute mark, and won via pinfall at 1:53.

Hagerty earned 7th with an injury default over Tucker Brokman of Freedom.

Jayson Arrowood, competing at 145 pounds, started the day strong against Jessie Haines of Peshtigo, earning a takedown in 13 seconds and converting that to a pinfall victory at the 36 second mark.

In the second round, Arrowood faced Carsen Herm of Shawano. Herm secured a takedown and won by pinfall at 1:42.

In the consolations, Arrowood faced Maddow Rye of Wausau East. Rye used a takedown and nearfall to take a 5-0 lead to the second, where he converted a pinfall opportunity for the victory at 2:41.

The 7th place match saw Arrowood drop a match to Cashton Miller of Brillion in 1:04.

Hunter Cordova, also competing at heavyweight on the day, started with a tough match against future champion Devyn Farrell, dropping the match by pinfall at 1:45.

In the consolations, Cordova faced Cole Hanson of Spencer-Columbus. Cordova was able to score the first takedown, and after an escape by Hanson, took a 2-1 lead into the second period. Hanson choose to start on top, and Cordova escaped in 8 seconds. Cordova was then able to hit a fireman’s carry for the takedown and nearfall. A reversal and nearfall by Hanson to end the round tightened the score to 8-6 in favor of Cordova.

Cordova started the period neutral, and earned another takedown. After a reversal by each wrestler and an escape by Hanson, Cordova finished on top, with a 12-9 victory.

In the 9th place match, Cordova was able to secure a takedown and earned the pinfall victory at 1:33 against Lucas Schuette of Wausau East.

Seth Beaber had a rough start to the day, dropping a match against Jesse Cleereman of Hortonville via pinfall.

Beaber would return strong, picking up victories against Miguel Vargas of Oconto, Ramses Aguirre of Appleton West, and Austin Schmallenberg of New London.

This led to a rematch with Jesse Cleerman for 9th place. Beaber gave him a much harder match the second time around, this time dropping a 10-4 decision.

Johnny Wissbroecker competed at 106 pounds on the day on the Varsity side as well.

Antigo had 3 wrestlers compete at Junior Varsity on Saturday, and each performed impressively.

Freshman Nolan Kielcheski took first place at 152 pounds, winning 3 matches by pinfall and another by decision.

Freshman Wyatt Beaber also took first place, competing at 195 pounds. Beaber had a pair of victories by fall, and earned first place in the most exciting match of the day, a 13-11 overtime comeback.

Dontae Mohr was able to win 3 matches by pinfall for a strong second place showing.

Up next for Antigo is a rescheduled dual meet against Lakeland on Tuesday, and then Alexandra Hofrichter heads to Wrightstown for a tournament on the 23rd, and the male varsity team heads to the On The Water tournament the 29th and 30th.

Shawano Holiday Classic Results for Antigo

GIRLS 160

Alexandra Hofrichter (4-0) placed 1st.

Round 1 – Alexandra Hofrichter (Antigo) 4-0 won by fall over Kaylee Mcfadden (Marinette) 3-1 (Fall 3:05)

Round 2 – Alexandra Hofrichter (Antigo) 4-0 won by fall over Romona Blake (Appleton North) 2-2 (Fall 1:08)

Round 3 – Alexandra Hofrichter (Antigo) 4-0 won by fall over Keela Deering (Clintonville) 2-8 (Fall 1:29)

Round 5 – Alexandra Hofrichter (Antigo) 4-0 won by fall over Abigail Gutche (Omro) 1-3 (Fall 0:13)

106

Johnny Wissbroecker (2-3) placed 10th and scored 15.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Rylan Zoellick (Medford) 5-6 won by fall over Johnny Wissbroecker (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 3:13)

Cons. Round 1 – Johnny Wissbroecker (Antigo) 2-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Johnny Wissbroecker (Antigo) 2-3 won by injury default over Jesse Bauer (Stratford) 3-4 (Inj. 0:00)

9th Place Match – Ethan Suennen (Peshtigo) 6-5 won by fall over Johnny Wissbroecker (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 1:03)

138

Seth Beiber (7-5) placed 10th and scored 15.0 team points.

Prelim – Jesse Cleereman (Hortonville) 4-2 won by fall over Seth Beiber (Antigo) 7-5 (Fall 0:35)

Prelim – Seth Beiber (Antigo) 7-5 won by fall over Miguel Vargas (Oconto) 0-4 (Fall 3:39)

Cons. Round 1 – Seth Beiber (Antigo) 7-5 won by decision over Ramses Aguirre (Appleton West) 3-4 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Seth Beiber (Antigo) 7-5 won by decision over Austin Schmallenberg (New London) 9-9 (Dec 8-1)

9th Place Match – Jesse Cleereman (Hortonville) 4-2 won by decision over Seth Beiber (Antigo) 7-5 (Dec 10-4)

145

Jayson Arrowood (8-3) placed 8th and scored 24.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 8-3 won by fall over Jessie Haines (Peshtigo) 0-3 (Fall 0:36)

Quarterfinal – Carsen Herm (Shawano ) 5-3 won by fall over Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 8-3 (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 2 – Maddox Rye (Wausau East) 7-4 won by fall over Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 8-3 (Fall 2:41)

7th Place Match – Cashton Miller (Brillion) 5-3 won by fall over Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 8-3 (Fall 1:04)

170

Robert Hagerty (6-5) placed 7th and scored 25.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 6-5 won by decision over Aiden Kerr (Shiocton) 4-3 (Dec 7-4)

Quarterfinal – Caden Young (Shawano ) 8-0 won by tech fall over Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 6-5 (TF-1.5 4:47 (21-4))

Cons. Round 2 – Donavon Vigue (Bonduel) 13-4 won by fall over Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 6-5 (Fall 1:53)

7th Place Match – Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 6-5 won by injury default over Tucker Brockman (Freedom) 6-5 (Inj. 0:00)

285

Hunter Cordova (4-4) placed 9th.

Champ. Round 1 – Devyn Farrell (Appleton West) 6-1 won by fall over Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 4-4 (Fall 1:45)

Cons. Round 1 – Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 4-4 won by decision over Cole Hanson (Spencer-Columbus) 2-4 (Dec 12-9)

9th Place Match – Hunter Cordova (Antigo) 4-4 won by fall over Lucas Schuette (Wausau East) 2-9 (Fall 1:33)

285

Brady Vandeweerd (5-1) placed 5th and scored 30.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brady Vandeweerd (Antigo) 5-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Devyn Farrell (Appleton West) 6-1 won by fall over Brady Vandeweerd (Antigo) 5-1 (Fall 3:37)

Cons. Round 2 – Brady Vandeweerd (Antigo) 5-1 won by fall over Keaten Pues (New London) 6-4 (Fall 0:27)

5th Place Match – Brady Vandeweerd (Antigo) 5-1 won by fall over Brady Glysch (Shawano ) 4-4 (Fall 0:17)

JV 152-B

Nolan Kielcheski (4-3) placed 1st.

Round 2 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 4-3 won by decision over Jacob Homp (Seymour) 3-1 (Dec 15-9)

Round 3 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 4-3 won by fall over Tristan Merchant (Marshfield) 2-2 (Fall 4:28)

Round 4 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 4-3 won by fall over Francis Dodge (Menomonee Indian) 1-4 (Fall 2:49)

Round 5 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 4-3 won by fall over Aydin Vang (Green Bay West) 0-6 (Fall 0:57)

JV 160-A

Dontae Mohr (6-6) placed 2nd.

Round 1 – Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 6-6 won by fall over Carter Bankes (Green Bay West) 1-5 (Fall 0:12)

Round 2 – DonevanCarolfi (Marshfield) 4-0 won by fall over Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 6-6 (Fall 1:48)

Round 4 – Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 6-6 won by fall over Ken Vang (Appleton North) 0-4 (Fall 0:27)

Round 5 – Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 6-6 won by fall over Evan Wilcox (Bonduel) 8-5 (Fall 1:20)

JV 195-B

Wyatt Beiber (4-4) placed 1st.

Round 1 – Wyatt Beiber (Antigo) 4-4 won by fall over Jack Dietz (Shawano ) 0-3 (Fall 1:54)

Round 2 – Wyatt Beiber (Antigo) 4-4 won by fall over Joshua Bardeguez (Xavier) 1-2 (Fall 1:10)

Round 3 – Wyatt Beiber (Antigo) 4-4 won in sudden victory – 1 over Spencer Gilbertson (Brillion) 3-1 (SV-1 13-11)