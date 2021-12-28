January Events at the Langlade County Senior Center

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Happy New Year from the Senior Center of Langlade County at 904 5th Avenue, in Antigo. A new year means it’s time to renew your membership for 2022. The dues are still just $10.00 per year and veterans enjoy a free lifetime membership. Your current membership expires on December 31, 2021. If you just joined in the last three months of 2021 your membership is good through 2022. Come into the Center and pay your dues or send a check for $10.00 for each membership to the Senior Center of Langlade County, P.O. Box 104. Antigo, WI, 54409. Please make your checks payable to “Senior Center of Langlade County”. You do not need to fill-out a new membership form unless your information has changed. If you have never been a member now is a good time to join. Membership is open to anyone age 50 and older.

The Lunch Bunch will be returning Wednesday, January 12th. Register at the Center by January 10th. We will be meeting at the China Buffett at 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, January 25th we are bringing back Lynn Seljan for a workshop in making all occasion greeting cards. The fee for supplies for this class is $5.00 payable when you resister at the Center. Class participation is limited to 10 members and there are no refunds if you cancel after January 21st.This is a popular class so resister early.

Friday, January 28th the Memories Band will be playing. Come and enjoy this fun musical group.

Coming February 12th at 11:00 a.m. is a sleigh ride with lunch around the campfire. A non-refundable fee of $15.00is payable when you sign-up at the Center. Also, on the schedule for February is an art class with Christy Mathis and a bowling party and lunch.

We are continuing our regular scheduled activities. Stop by the Center to pick up a current calendar as it changes monthly.

Coffee and Conversation Monday thru Friday at 9:00 to 11:00.

Monday’s Sheepshead at 10:00 a.m. and Mah Jong at 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday is Cribbage at 1:00 p.m. and our non-denominational Bible study at 10:00 a.m. January 4th and 18th.

Wednesday is Knitting & Crocheting at 10:00 and Bingo at 1:00. ($1.00 per card suggested.) Birthdays will be recognized Wednesday January 12th.

BUNCO is the second Wednesday of the month, 10:00 a.m. You will be able to learn this game in two minutes. There is a $2.00 dollar fee and all money will be given out in prizes at the end of the game.

Thursday’s at 10:00 a.m. Farkle and Yahtzee and cards, board games, anything you would like to play starts at 1:00. We have a large selection of board games, dominos, cribbage boards, puzzles, etc.

Stone Soup plays the first three Fridays of each month at 2:00 p.m. Birthdays will be recognized on January 12th.

The Center is open and staffed by volunteers Monday thru Friday from 9:00 to 3:00. Membership is $10.00 per year and open to anyone age 50+. Veterans are free for life. You may call us at 715-350-4388 for more information or if you are interested in volunteering for a committee. We are always interested in suggestions for new activities and speakers.

If the schools are closed because of bad weather the Center will also be closed. Listen to our local radio station for school closings.