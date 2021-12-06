Langlade County Board of Adjustment Public Hearing Notice Agenda for 12/20/21

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, December 20, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Wolf River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Board of Adjustment on Monday, December 20, 2021 beginning at 9:00 A.M. in the Wolf River Room, Langlade County Resource Center on the following:

1. 9:00 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #743 by Catherine Fisher, 14723 Drexmore Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44120. Request permission to construct a 22’x29’ addition onto existing cottage to come within 57’ of lake which exceeds the 200 square ft. allowed, pursuant to Sections 17.64(4), 17.300(6)(a) and 17.300(11)(c) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being Long Lake-Waterpower Lake Plat Lot 13, Block 2, Section 11, T33N, R10E, Town of Upham (Parcel #030-1354).

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard.

DAVID ARENDT, CHAIRMAN

LANGLADE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Dated this 1st day of December, 2021 at Antigo, Wisconsin.

Please note that, upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information or to request this service, contact the Land Records & Regulations Department, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. Telephone: (715) 627-6206. If required, the Board may recess the hearings for the purpose of conducting an inspection of the site/s, and said inspection shall be open to the public. The Board may also act on a modification of the original applications presented at the hearings.