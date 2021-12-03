PUBLISHER’S LETTER

First Snowfall

Dear Reader,

That first snow of the winter season is magical, especially if the flakes are light and fluffy. It’s like watching thousands of tiny feathers fall to the earth only to disappear, the brush of angel wings purifying the earth for the holidays.

Christmas and Hanukkah embody many traditions that express goodness, wonder, and joy among all men and women. The warmth of celebrating with family and friends tightens the bonds for some of the more potentially difficult times we face in the months ahead. Together we can enjoy all of the mirth and merriment this season brings and add yet another golden

set of memories to the mind-bank.

Happy Holidays.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”