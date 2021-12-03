Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Letter from Publisher
PUBLISHER’S LETTER

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
December 3, 2021
172
0

First Snowfall

Dear Reader,
That first snow of the winter season is magical, especially if the flakes are light and fluffy. It’s like watching thousands of tiny feathers fall to the earth only to disappear, the brush of angel wings purifying the earth for the holidays.

Christmas and Hanukkah embody many traditions that express goodness, wonder, and joy among all men and women. The warmth of celebrating with family and friends tightens the bonds for some of the more potentially difficult times we face in the months ahead. Together we can enjoy all of the mirth and merriment this season brings and add yet another golden
set of memories to the mind-bank.

Happy Holidays.

Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”
Previous Article

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen ...

Next Article

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.