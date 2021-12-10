PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Atonement

Dear Reader,

Who among us has not made mistakes in life? Dealing with our shortcomings as human beings is the focus of much thought and the source of a sizable portion of the suffering we all experience from time to time.

When we are the wrong-doer, we might ask for forgiveness and perform our own Act of Contrition. We confess and try to atone in small and large ways to those we have harmed, in the hope that we can undo the harm.

When we are the person who was wronged, it helps to remember that we are not “better” than the other person, since like everyone we too make mistakes. Sometimes it can be hard to forgive because the pain is substantial. But forgiveness is where we need to get to, so that we don’t waste our days in needless rage and bitterness. Life is too short for holding grudges.

I am reminded of a quotation from Pope Francis: “Who am I to judge?”

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”