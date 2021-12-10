Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Letter from Publisher
PUBLISHER’S LETTER

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
December 10, 2021
125
0

Atonement

Dear Reader,
Who among us has not made mistakes in life? Dealing with our shortcomings as human beings is the focus of much thought and the source of a sizable portion of the suffering we all experience from time to time.

When we are the wrong-doer, we might ask for forgiveness and perform our own Act of Contrition. We confess and try to atone in small and large ways to those we have harmed, in the hope that we can undo the harm.

When we are the person who was wronged, it helps to remember that we are not “better” than the other person, since like everyone we too make mistakes. Sometimes it can be hard to forgive because the pain is substantial. But forgiveness is where we need to get to, so that we don’t waste our days in needless rage and bitterness. Life is too short for holding grudges.

I am reminded of a quotation from Pope Francis: “Who am I to judge?”
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”
Previous Article

Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.