PUBLISHER’S LETTER

The Wonders of Christmas

Dear Reader,

When I think of Christmas I reminisce on the wonders as seen through the eyes of a child…the lights, the Christmas tree, the snowman, that special present, the garlands, the pageantry of events leading up to Christmas Day. A childlike wonder bypasses the commercialization and materialistic notions because of the simplicity and purity a child processes within the context of an uncomplicated life.

Let’s stop for a moment; let’s find peace through the darkness. Let’s embrace the joys of this holiday season apart from the chaos and frenzy of mostly self-induced obligations. After all, if you’re a Christian, the hope of it all began with a child in a manger long ago and far away.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”