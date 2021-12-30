PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Antigo Times

By Antigo Times
December 30, 2021
See the light

Dear Reader,

When staring into the abyss which some say lies in the deepest parts of the ocean, a strange and somewhat bizarre life-world appears. In exposing ourselves to the extraordinary, we can posit new concepts potentially relevant to the way we live above sea level.

For example, the deep-sea anglerfish carries its own light. Figuratively speaking, we each carry our own light in the world. In spreading one’s goodness inside the lives of others, our lights radiate in achieving our own individual raizon d’etre through positive engagement with others.

Who knows…if enough of us shared our natural illumination what a difference we can make in this world.

Shine on!

Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”

