Recent Marriage License Applications in Langlade County

By Antigo Times
December 17, 2021
The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:

Charles James Kemp, Town of Ainsworth and Dymond Raie Zupanc, Town of Ainsworth

Daniel Kenneth Hitt, City of Antigo and Hayley Caitlyn Cofer, City Antigo

Charles George Welke, City of Antigo and Lonnie Jean Bierman, Town of Polar

Bryan James Burkhart, Town of Langlade and Helen Jess Henningfeld, Town of Nashville

Bronson Matthew Ramanio, City of Antigo and Danielle Marie Pullen, City of Antigo

Kendal Kaya, City of Antigo and Monica Marie King, City of Antigo

Daniel James Capitonoff, City of Antigo and Cristen Rebecca Shelhammer, City of Antigo

Timothy Victor Elmergreen, Town of Rolling and Erin Desiree Lewis, Town of Rolling

Terry Lee Crandall, Town of Price and Sheridy Lynn Mouton, Town of Price

Shane David Merchant, City of Antigo and Fatima Karina Campos Sanchez, City of Antigo

Alex William Hitz, Woodbury, MN and Tayllor Payge Scholz, Woodbury, MN

Charles Daniel Husnick, Town of Rolling and Chelsea Michelle Payant, Town of Antigo

 

