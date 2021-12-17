Antigo Times

Retired Educators will Award Scholarships to Teaching Students

By Antigo Times
December 17, 2021
269
FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Langlade County Retired Educators Association will award a scholarship to a student who intends to complete a bachelor’s degree in education.

Applicants must have the first and second year of college completed and be accepted into the third or fourth year of study at a recognized college of education.  The intent of this scholarship is to reward and encourage students to continue their college education in the teaching profession.

Applicants must have graduated from Antigo, Elcho, or White Lake high schools.  They must include a current transcript of college credits earned.

One scholarship of $500 will be awarded.  Selection will be determined by the LCREA Scholarship Committee.  The award will be presented prior to the fall semester of 2022.

Completed applications and all documentation are due by March 15, 2022 and can be obtained by emailing lcreaantigo@gmail.com. Applications must be requested no later than February 28, 2022.

