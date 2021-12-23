The Art of Jim Rowe

January 7, 2022 – March 1, 2022

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

In 2013 Jim Rowe had a single-artist show at the Antigo Visual Arts (AVA) Gallery in the County Historical Society Museum, 404 Superior St., Antigo. It was titled Jim Rowe – A Hometown Treasure. Last winter Jim moved his family to Texas. Antigo lost its hometown treasure, but it didn’t lose Jim Rowe’s art. He took very few of his creations with him when he moved. The remainder he donated to Antigo Visual Arts.

Like so many seasoned artists, Jim Rowe experimented with, dabbled in, and created art in many genres. The difference was Jim excelled in all of them.

“My interest and education in the arts first began at home under my mother’s encouragement,” Rowe pointed out. “This interest continued throughout my school years into junior college. In high school I won many class awards and was encouraged by my teacher who gave me freedom to use any medium I pleased.”

“What I learned in college,” he continued, “gave me a firm hold on the basics of form, composition, drawing, block printing, collage and painting. Block printing and pottery touched me deeply. I first took up pottery to finance my block printing needs. Pottery became my sole expression for the next 20 years.”

In addition to a successful career in art, Jim Rowe is an ordained minister. His religious beliefs are reflected in some of his best work.

AVA artists have selected what they feel are some of Jim Rowe’s best pieces for AVA’s Art of Jim Rowe sale, AVA’s first show for 2022. “More than anything else,” AVA art expert Fran Brown commented, “Jim Rowe enjoyed sharing his art, so we have priced his pieces to sell.

AVA artists are honoring Jim Rowe Friday evening January 7 from 5pm to 7pm with an informal reception at the AVA Gallery on the second floor of the Langlade County Historical Society Museum, 404 Superior St., Antigo. More than 60 of Jim’s original creations, in all genres, will be for sale.