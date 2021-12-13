Unified School District of Antigo Board of Education Meeting Agenda for 12/`14/21

*FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED*

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2021

6:00 P.M.

ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL

815 SEVENTH AVENUE

ANTIGO, WI 54409

This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/31atc0z-Ee4