Unified School District of Antigo Board of Education Meeting Agenda for 12/`14/21
*FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED*
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2021
6:00 P.M.
ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL
815 SEVENTH AVENUE
ANTIGO, WI 54409
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/31atc0z-Ee4
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2021
6:00 P.M.
ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL
815 SEVENTH AVENUE
ANTIGO, WI 54409
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/31atc0z-Ee4
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
2. Citizens and Delegations
A. Public Comment
B. Student Representatives’ Report
3. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports
4. COVID Update and Possible Action
A. Duke University ABC Study
5. New Business
A. Policy Manual Review – 7000 Property
B. Non-Negotiables Presentation
C. High School Hall Pass Update
6. BOARD ACTION
A. Consideration to Approve High School Graphics Lab Laptops
B. Consideration to Approve the 2022 Staff Laptop Purchase
C. Consideration to Approve First Semester Graduates
D. Consideration to Approve City of Antigo Ball Field Agreement for 2022 Season
E. Consideration to Approve 2021-2022 Crisis Action Plan
F. Consideration to Approve the District Safety Drills
G. Report of District New Hires
H. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements
I. Report of Donations
7. Adjourn
A. Confirm Next Board of Education Meeting – Tuesday, January 25, 2022