Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake’s Statement on CDC’s Recommendation of Booster Doses for All Adults

“The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) supports CDC’s recommendation that everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.

Early data from South Africa suggests that the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) which has been identified in 19 countries, has demonstrated increased transmissibility. The best protection against this new variant, or any variant of COVID-19, is to get fully vaccinated and get a booster shot if you’re eligible.

When more people are vaccinated, we reduce disease transmission and help protect children under 5 who are not yet able to be vaccinated. To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider in your community, visit Vaccines.gov(link is external), or call 211 or 877-947-2211.

As we continue to monitor the situation and learn more about the Omicron variant, we urge all Wisconsinites to take a layered approach to help slow the spread of COVID-19. People should continue to wear masks, get vaccinated, stay home if you’re sick, maintain good hand hygiene, and get tested if you’re experiencing symptoms. Increased testing will help us identify any cases of Omicron quickly so that we can learn more about this latest variant.”