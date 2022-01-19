2022 Ashland Youth Tournament Results for Antigo Wrestling Club
FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES
Continuing on the theme of our outstanding youth program, Sunday saw another successful day on the mats for the Antigo Wrestling Club.
Competing at the all-girls tournament in Freedom, Elia Peterson was able to capture first place on the strength of a pair of pins.
Competing at the Ashland Youth Tournament, Samson Smith was also able to capture a gold medal winning both of his matches by pinfall as well.
Capturing silver in Ashland were Logan DesJarlais and Keagan DesJarlais. Logan was 2-1 on the day, with an 11-0 major decision victory and another victory by pinfall. Kegan went 1-1 on the day, with his victory coming via pinfall.
5th-6th 64-70
Logan DesJarlais’s place is 2nd and has scored 13.0 team points.
- Round 1 – Logan DesJarlais (Antigo wrestling club) won by major decision over Anthony Loucks (Hayward/Due North) (Maj 11-0)
- Round 2 – Logan DesJarlais (Antigo wrestling club) won by fall over Ayden Leonard (Northwestern tigers) (Fall 1:39)
- Round 3 – Parker Gerber (Hayward/Due North) won by fall over Logan DesJarlais (Antigo wrestling club) (Fall 1:26)
5th-6th 85-93
Keagan DesJarlais’s place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 – Kyle Block (Hayward/Due North) won by decision over Keagan DesJarlais (Antigo wrestling club) (Dec 7-2)
- Round 2 – Keagan DesJarlais (Antigo wrestling club) won by fall over Colin Fiamoncini (Ashland) (Fall 0:15)
7th-8th 169-185
Samson Smith’s place is 1st and has scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 2 – Samson Smith (Antigo wrestling club) won by fall over Brendon Harding (Northwestern tigers) (Fall 2:55)
- Round 3 – Samson Smith (Antigo wrestling club) won by fall over Ian Hasskamp (Ashland) (Fall 0:18)