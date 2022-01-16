Antigo Times

LocalSports
Antigo Bowling Club Scores from 1/9/22

Antigo Bowling Club Scores from 1/9/22

By Antigo Times
January 16, 2022
FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Bowling Club bowled on Sunday, January 9th.  The results were as follows:

Girls Varsity

Girls Varsity remained undefeated with a win over Wausau Girls Co-Op 8-1.  Average score for the day was 175.2.  Top bowlers:  Makala Beck, Katie Kirsch, Juliana Maus.

Boys Varsity

Boys Varsity remained undefeated (6-0) with a win over Wittenberg.  Average score for the day was 187.  Top bowlers:  Brady Rickert, Grant Praslowicz.

JV1

JV1 lost to Lakeland.  Average score was 127.  Top Bowlers:  Carson Kunze, Connor Umland.

JV2

JV2 beat the Bye team.  Top Bowlers:  Matt Sprague, Alex Heinzen.

MS 1 Boys

MS1 Boys beat Antigo MS 2 girls.  Average score was 92.  Top Bowlers:  Danny Maus, Levi Strobel, Sterling Schultz.

MS 2 Boys

MS 2 Boys lost to Merrill.  Average score was 150.  Top Bowlers:  Sam Maus, Xavier Fermanich, Korbin Schroepfer.

MS1 Girls

MS1 girls lost to DC Everest Boys #1.  Average score for the day 165.

MS2 Girls

MS2 Girls lost to Antigo MS1 Boys.

All teams are back in action on Sunday, January 16th

