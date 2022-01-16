Antigo Bowling Club Scores from 1/9/22

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Bowling Club bowled on Sunday, January 9th. The results were as follows:

Girls Varsity

Girls Varsity remained undefeated with a win over Wausau Girls Co-Op 8-1. Average score for the day was 175.2. Top bowlers: Makala Beck, Katie Kirsch, Juliana Maus.

Boys Varsity

Boys Varsity remained undefeated (6-0) with a win over Wittenberg. Average score for the day was 187. Top bowlers: Brady Rickert, Grant Praslowicz.

JV1

JV1 lost to Lakeland. Average score was 127. Top Bowlers: Carson Kunze, Connor Umland.

JV2

JV2 beat the Bye team. Top Bowlers: Matt Sprague, Alex Heinzen.

MS 1 Boys

MS1 Boys beat Antigo MS 2 girls. Average score was 92. Top Bowlers: Danny Maus, Levi Strobel, Sterling Schultz.

MS 2 Boys

MS 2 Boys lost to Merrill. Average score was 150. Top Bowlers: Sam Maus, Xavier Fermanich, Korbin Schroepfer.

MS1 Girls

MS1 girls lost to DC Everest Boys #1. Average score for the day 165.

MS2 Girls

MS2 Girls lost to Antigo MS1 Boys.

All teams are back in action on Sunday, January 16th