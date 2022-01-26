Antigo Competes With Lakeland and Crandon At Triangular

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Due to a snow issue in December, the dual meet against Lakeland was moved to Tuesday, January 25th. As an added bonus, the 12th ranked team in Division 3, Crandon, also attended to make it a triangular event.

The first dual of the evening saw Antigo take on Crandon. The first contested match of the evening saw Jayson Arrowood competed with Cole Shepherd at 145 pounds. Shepherd currently is ranked 6th in division 3. Shepherd was able to secure the first takedown, and used it to earn the pinfall victory at 1:17.

At 152 pounds, Nolan Kielcheski faced the 12th ranked wrestler in Division 3, Brett Palubicki. In the first period, Palubicki was able to use a takedown and turn to take a 5-0 lead into the second period. In the second period, Palubicki scored on a reversal and then won via pinfall at 2:08.

Competing at 170 pounds, Robert Hagerty matched up with Caden Palubicki. Hagerty was able to secure the first takedown, and also added a pair of nearfall points to take the early 4-0 lead. Palubicki was able to secure a reversal to cut the lead in half, but an escape by Hagerty increased the Antigo lead to 5-2. A penalty late in the period led to a 6-2 score after the first.

Hagerty chose to start the second period on the bottom, and neither wrestler was able to put any points on the board. In the third period, Palubicki chose to start on bottom, and scored with a reversal to tighten the match to 6-4. Hagerty was then able to earn an escape, and sealed the victory with a takedown for the 9-4 victory.

Taking the mat at 195 was Wyat Beaber against Silas Dennee, who carries an honorable mention state ranking. Dennee was able to secure the takedown and earn the pinfall victory at :33.

At heavyweight, Brady Vandeweerd took his state ranking of 8th against Connor Lawrence. Vandeweerd was able to secure the takedown, but a reversal by Lawrence tied the match at 2. Lawrence added a three-point nearfall to take a 5-2 lead into the second.

In the second period, Vandeweerd chose bottom and earned a reversal, turned Lawrence to his back, and earned the pinfall victory at 3:50.

The last contested match of the dual was at 106, where Johnny Wissbroecker faced Mason Dewing, the sixth ranked wrestler in the state. Dewing was able to score a takedown and three-point nearfall to take a 5-0 lead. Dewing was then able to secure another turn, and won via pinfall at 1:13.

The second dual for Antigo was against Lakeland. As of the writing of this report, the breakdown of the matches are not yet posted to trackwrestling, but the results are as follows.

At 145 pounds, Jayson Arrowood pinned Jerome LaBarge in 3:59.

At 152 pounds, Nolan Kielcheski dropped a match to Zane Grams via pinfall at 1:25.

Robby Hagerty won 17-2, a technical fall in 4:56 at 170 pounds.

Wyat Beaber lost via pinfall to Leonard Chosa.

Brady Vandeweerd pinned Esaube Brown in 1:01.

Johnny Wissbroecker bumped up in weight to 113 and lost 16-3 to Justin Funmaker.

Up next for Antigo is a dual meet on Thursday with Rhinelander. The dual will take place at the Sheldon Fieldhouse in Antigo.